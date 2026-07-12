FIFA, 50 Cent and New York: How Maxim Berin built an International Luxury Platform that connects the world

On 16 July, just days before the FIFA World Cup Final, New York will once again become the centre of the international sporting world. Against this backdrop, one of the week’s most exclusive private gatherings will take place at the historic Capitale in Lower Manhattan, where the Big Art Festival Gala Dinner with Football Legends will bring together football legends, FIFA representatives, international investors, entrepreneurs, family office principals, luxury industry leaders and distinguished guests from around the world.

The evening will culminate with an exclusive performance by global superstar 50 Cent artist, entrepreneur, producer and one of the defining cultural figures of the past two decades. Hosting the Gala will be renowned sports broadcaster Emily Austin, while the artistic programme will feature internationally acclaimed saxophonist Max Merseny, vocalist Carolina Rial, and an exclusive presentation of the latest Chopard High Jewellery Collection.

Returning alongside the Festival for the second consecutive year, FIFA once again joins this unique international gathering during one of the most significant weeks in global sport. Together with DAZN, one of the world’s leading sports entertainment platforms and the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026, and long-standing partner Chopard, the event reflects the growing intersection of football, business, luxury and international cultural influence.

Behind this international platform stands Maxim Berin, Founder of Big Art Festival and Chief Executive Officer of Berin Iglesias Art.

In just five years, what began as an ambitious vision has evolved into one of the world’s fastest-growing international luxury lifestyle platforms, bringing together global brands, internationally recognised artists, sporting legends, entrepreneurs, investors and cultural leaders through a carefully curated calendar of exceptional experiences.

Today, the Big Art Festival is no longer defined by a single destination. Its international calendar spans St. Moritz, Courchevel, Dubai, Hong Kong, Samarkand, New York, Monaco, Forte dei Marmi, Portofino and Porto Cervo, with every location contributing its own identity while remaining part of one continuously evolving global story.

Rather than creating a series of independent events, Berin has built an international platform that travels from city to city, bringing together a community that increasingly follows the Festival across continents. Every destination becomes a new chapter. Every gathering strengthens relationships between remarkable people who share a passion for business, culture, philanthropy, sport and contemporary luxury.

For Maxim Berin, New York is not simply another stop on the calendar. It is a natural meeting point for all the worlds that the Big Art Festival has spent years connecting.

“Every destination tells a different story,” Berin explains. “St. Moritz and Courchevel represent timeless Alpine elegance. Monaco reflects international finance, yachting and global entrepreneurship. Porto Cervo, Portofino and Forte dei Marmi celebrate the sophistication of the Mediterranean lifestyle. Dubai represents ambition, innovation and limitless opportunity. Hong Kong connects us with the financial heartbeat of Asia, while Samarkand reminds us that culture has the power to unite civilizations across centuries. New York brings all of these worlds together in one city. There is no better place for business, sport, culture and international influence to meet.”

The Gala will once again take place at Capitale, one of Manhattan’s most remarkable architectural landmarks. Originally built in 1893 as the Bowery Savings Bank and designed by legendary architect Stanford White, the Beaux-Arts masterpiece remains one of New York’s most iconic venues. Its soaring ceilings, monumental Corinthian columns and extraordinary marble interiors create an atmosphere where history, prestige and timeless elegance become part of the experience itself.

Taking place only days before the FIFA World Cup Final, the Gala occupies a unique position within the international calendar. For Berin, football represents far more than competition.

“Football is one of the few truly universal languages,” he says. “It has the extraordinary ability to unite people across industries, generations and cultures. When you bring together football legends, entrepreneurs, artists, investors and global decision-makers in one room, something much greater than an event begins to happen.”

Over the years, the Big Art Festival has evolved into something far greater than a calendar of prestigious events. Around it, an international community has formed organically Big Art Society bringing together entrepreneurs, family office principals, private bankers, investors, collectors, artists, athletes and cultural leaders who increasingly travel with the Festival from one destination to the next.

What unites this community is not geography, profession or status. It is a shared appreciation for exceptional experiences, meaningful conversations and genuine human connections.

For Berin, that has always been the true measure of success.

“People often ask how we define a successful event,” he says. “For us, it has never been about the number of celebrities on stage or the scale of production. Success is measured by what happens between people—the introductions that lead to partnerships, the conversations that spark new ideas, the friendships that continue long after the evening has ended. Those are the moments that truly matter.“

Each event is designed to reflect the identity of its host city while remaining unmistakably part of one global platform. Rather than replicating the same concept around the world, Berin Iglesias Art creates experiences that are deeply connected to their surroundings, celebrating local culture while bringing together an international audience.

That approach has enabled the company to establish long-term collaborations with some of the world’s most respected organisations and luxury brands.

Returning alongside the Festival for the second consecutive year, FIFA once again joins the New York Gala during one of the most important weeks in world football, bringing together members of the global football community in a unique international setting.

Another key partner is DAZN, one of the world’s leading sports entertainment platforms and the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Its involvement further strengthens the event’s position at the intersection of sport, media and premium international networking.

A defining presence throughout the Festival’s international journey has also been Chopard. As one of the world’s most prestigious High Jewellery maisons and a long-standing partner of Big Art Festival, Chopard has become synonymous with the elegance, craftsmanship and artistic excellence that define the Festival’s identity. Across destinations including St. Moritz, Courchevel, Hong Kong, New York and Porto Cervo, the Maison has contributed to some of the Festival’s most memorable moments, reinforcing a shared commitment to timeless luxury and exceptional artistry.

Together, these partnerships illustrate what distinguishes Big Art Festival from a traditional gala or entertainment event. It is an international platform where globally recognised institutions, iconic brands and influential individuals come together through a shared commitment to excellence.

At the heart of that platform lies a philosophy that Maxim Berin believes is redefining luxury itself.

“Luxury today is no longer about exclusivity alone,” he explains. “True luxury is emotional. It is about creating experiences that cannot be replicated, conversations that would never happen elsewhere and memories that stay with people long after the evening is over. When guests leave inspired, connected and looking forward to the next destination, we know we have achieved something meaningful.”

This vision has guided the evolution of Berin Iglesias Art from an event producer into an international platform that connects industries, cultures and communities through carefully curated experiences. Every destination adds another layer to that story, while every gathering strengthens a network that now extends across Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America.

What began as an ambitious idea has become a global ecosystem where sport, business, culture, philanthropy and luxury naturally intersect—creating opportunities, relationships and collaborations that continue far beyond a single evening.



Company Name:- Berin Iglesias Art

Website:https://berin-iglesias.art/en/content/5-Contact

Email :- pa@berin-iglesias.art



SOURCE: Berin Iglesias Art