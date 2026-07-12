Chicago native Joe Robinson, better known as Joe Freshgoods, is opening his first permanent retail concept, Every Now and Then, on West Chicago Avenue after more than 15 years of building one of the most influential names in sneakers, retail, and culture.

Opening July 11, Every Now and Then is designed as more than a retail store. The concept aims to serve as a neighborhood gathering place centered on storytelling, memories, and community rather than traditional shopping.

Located inside the space is Josephine’s Café, named after Joe Freshgoods’ grandmother. Inspired by Southern summers through the lens of Chicago, the café offers another place for visitors to gather, connect, and spend time together.

The grand opening will also feature the exclusive in-store release of the New Balance Made in USA 992 for Every Now and Then. The collaboration will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no online release, and will require customers to be in Chicago to purchase the limited-edition sneaker.