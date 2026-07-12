21 years ago today, Grand Hustle Records released the soundtrack to Hustle & Flow, the critically acclaimed film that not only captured the grind of an aspiring Memphis rapper but also delivered one of the most memorable Hip Hop soundtracks of the 2000s.

Released in 2005, the soundtrack showcased the gritty, unapologetic sound of the Dirty South at a time when Southern rap was firmly establishing itself as the culture’s dominant force. Executive produced by T.I.’s Grand Hustle imprint, the project featured a who’s who of Southern heavyweights, including Three 6 Mafia, Lil Boosie, Webbie, Trina, Lil Jon, Mike Jones, and Slim Thug.

The soundtrack’s defining moment came with Three 6 Mafia’s “It’s Hard Out Here for a Pimp,” which made history by becoming the first Hip Hop song ever to win the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 78th Academy Awards. The groundbreaking victory gave DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Frayser Boy an Oscar and forever cemented the soundtrack’s place in music history.

Beyond its historic achievement, the album delivered several standout records that became fan favorites. Webbie teamed with Trina on the street anthem “Bad Bitch,” while T.I., Lil Scrappy, and Lil Jon joined forces on the high-energy “I’m a King (Remix).” Terrence Howard, who portrayed aspiring rapper DJay in the film, also surprised audiences with convincing performances on “Whoop That Trick” and the film’s title track, helping blur the line between actor and artist.

More than two decades later, the Hustle & Flow soundtrack remains one of the strongest movie soundtracks of its era, perfectly capturing the hunger, ambition, and unmistakable sound that helped propel Southern Hip Hop to the forefront of the industry.

Salute to Grand Hustle Records, Three 6 Mafia, T.I., Lil Boosie, Webbie, Trina, Lil Jon, Terrence Howard, and everyone who contributed to this unforgettable soundtrack. Twenty-one years later, Hustle & Flowustle and Flow remains an essential chapter in both Hip Hop and film history.