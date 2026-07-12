U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Dead at Age 71

Overnight, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican representing South Carolina, supporting President Donald Trump, has died at the age of 71. According to CNN, Senator Graham died from a “brief and sudden illness.”

Graham spent over two decades on Capitol Hill, most recently giving critical support to Israel and Ukraine. His original political alliance was with late Arizona Senator and Republican presidential candidate John McCain. His recent allegiance was to Trump and MAGA.

Reports state emergency officials descended upon Graham’s DC home at 8:30 p.m. in response to distress calls of someone with chest pains. After 25 minutes, Graham was pronounced dead after CPR attempts.

Graham was in the midst of running for a fifth term in the upcoming midterm elections. Before his political career, he served in the US Air Force and as a defense attorney.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!” Trump wrote on Truth social.