Albania PM Faces Backlash Over Government Funding Millions for Historic Ye Concert

A major concert event featuring Ye has become a political flashpoint in Albania after Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government committed millions in public funds to bring the rapper to Tirana.
The Albanian government approved a €4 million ($4.56 million) package to help stage the performance, including the construction of a temporary 60,000-seat stadium and other event preparations. The decision has sparked criticism from opposition figures, artists, and protesters who argue the money could have been directed toward more pressing needs.
Rama defended the move in a statement on Facebook, saying the investment was about protecting Albania’s reputation after thousands of international fans had already purchased tickets for the show. The prime minister said more than 25,000 visitors from 80 countries were expected to attend and argued the event could provide a major boost to the local economy.
Rama said the concert could generate more than €100 million through tourism spending, including a surge in hotel and accommodation bookings. He also argued that canceling or failing to properly support the event would risk “embarrassing Albania.”
The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from cultural figures and political opponents who questioned why taxpayer money was being used for a performance by an artist who has faced global controversy over past antisemitic remarks and the use of Nazi-related imagery.
Local curators and opposition groups have joined demonstrations outside government buildings, calling the funding decision a symbol of misplaced priorities. The protests have added new momentum to broader unrest in Tirana, where demonstrators had already been challenging government policies involving luxury coastal developments tied to Donald Trump’s family.
As criticism continues to grow, protesters have expanded their calls for accountability and are demanding Rama step down. The controversy has placed the planned Ye concert at the center of a larger debate over government spending, tourism strategy, and the role of public money in major entertainment events.