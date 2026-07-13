A major concert event featuring Ye has become a political flashpoint in Albania after Prime Minister Edi Rama’s government committed millions in public funds to bring the rapper to Tirana.

Kanye West delivered his only concert in Albania yesterday at the specially built Eagle Stadium just outside Tirana.



Up to 60,000 fans turned out for the show. 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/f8rzlOm5vo — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 13, 2026

The Albanian government approved a €4 million ($4.56 million) package to help stage the performance, including the construction of a temporary 60,000-seat stadium and other event preparations. The decision has sparked criticism from opposition figures, artists, and protesters who argue the money could have been directed toward more pressing needs.

Ye currently has the entire country of Albania at his concert today 😭



Insane photo pic.twitter.com/UQUApZoV6X — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) July 11, 2026

Rama defended the move in a statement on Facebook, saying the investment was about protecting Albania’s reputation after thousands of international fans had already purchased tickets for the show. The prime minister said more than 25,000 visitors from 80 countries were expected to attend and argued the event could provide a major boost to the local economy.

🇦🇱 Around 60 thousand of fans gathered in Albania for Kanye West's concert.



It is considered one of the largest gatherings in Albania's history. pic.twitter.com/p00qLYBXjc — kos_data (@kos_data) July 11, 2026

Rama said the concert could generate more than €100 million through tourism spending, including a surge in hotel and accommodation bookings. He also argued that canceling or failing to properly support the event would risk “embarrassing Albania.”

YE, Kanye West concert in Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱🔥

The stadium is packed as thousands of fans from around the 🌍 gathered for this historic night.

The 60,000-capacity stadium was built in record time and will continue hosting major events 🎤 pic.twitter.com/fvnwmnC25z — Kruja Chronicles (@FilteredZero) July 11, 2026

The announcement has drawn sharp criticism from cultural figures and political opponents who questioned why taxpayer money was being used for a performance by an artist who has faced global controversy over past antisemitic remarks and the use of Nazi-related imagery.

Local curators and opposition groups have joined demonstrations outside government buildings, calling the funding decision a symbol of misplaced priorities. The protests have added new momentum to broader unrest in Tirana, where demonstrators had already been challenging government policies involving luxury coastal developments tied to Donald Trump’s family.

As criticism continues to grow, protesters have expanded their calls for accountability and are demanding Rama step down. The controversy has placed the planned Ye concert at the center of a larger debate over government spending, tourism strategy, and the role of public money in major entertainment events.