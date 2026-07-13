Baton Rouge rapper Boosie Badazz (born Torence Hatch) is taking legal action against far-right political operatives Jack Burkman and Jacob Wohl of JM Burkman & Associates, seeking a $300,000 refund over a failed presidential pardon.

The rapper made the announcement on Sunday July 12, announcing on X, “MY NEW LAWSUIT N COURT ‼️WILL BE NATIONAL NEWS TOMORROW “

According to an exposé by investigative outlet NOTUS, Boosie hired the controversial duo in September 2025. He paid them $600,000 upfront to lobby President Donald Trump to clear his federal record following a conviction for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Over the next few months, Burkman and Wohl allegedly misled Boosie’s attorney, Meghan Blanco, by name-dropping prominent MAGA figures and Republican lawmakers like House Speaker Mike Johnson, claiming they backed the effort. On New Year’s Day, the operatives told Blanco that Trump had signed the pardon. However, the White House never announced the clemency, and an aide later confirmed that no pardon application had ever been received.

The contract Boosie signed included a provision allowing for a $300,000 refund if the pardon was not secured by January 31, 2026. When Boosie demanded the money, the firm refused, claiming they never formally agreed to the refund clause and stating they are effectively bankrupt from unrelated fines and legal battles.

Burkman publicly blamed the failure on Hatch’s recent arrest for a separate violent crime in Texas.

Boosie is currently pursuing the dispute through arbitration and a newly filed lawsuit.

The full NOTUS report can be found here: https://www.notus.org/trump-white-house/boosie-badazz-pardon-push-turned-into-maga-mess