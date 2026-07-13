Drake Celebrates Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Birthday With Freestyle At Private Party

Drake had a special message ready for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the Oklahoma City Thunder star celebrated his 28th birthday in Toronto, turning a dinner with close friends and family into a memorable moment.

Drake dropped a lil freestyle at SGA’s birthday dinner 😂🔥@Birrrdieworst pic.twitter.com/9piHVlQf87 — WHAT'S THE DIRT? (@Whats_the_dirt) July 13, 2026

The longtime friends and fellow Canadians celebrated SGA’s remarkable stretch of success, which included an MVP run and a championship season with the Thunder. During the celebration, Drake grabbed the attention of the room with an off-the-cuff freestyle speech honoring the player’s journey, the people around him, and the future still ahead.

“To everybody here.

Too many more nights.

To the ones I loved and to the ones that hated.

And to the ones that are here to celebrate the greatest.

I’m not done, hold on…

Too many nights, we’ve had too much fun.

Two on the jersey, but we’re here for the one.”

Drake also took time during the toast to recognize the people closest to SGA, including his partner Hailey and family members Queen and Simon, crediting the support system that helped shape the NBA superstar’s rise.

Drake gives a freestyle speech at SGA’s birthday dinner pic.twitter.com/28zod7Xxi3 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) July 13, 2026

The rapper, who has been one of SGA’s biggest supporters throughout his career, celebrated the guard’s championship accomplishment while hinting that more success is still coming.

“Should have been two chips but don’t worry we have too many more chances.”

Drake’s support for SGA has gone beyond public praise. The Toronto native has repeatedly shown his connection to the Thunder star, including famously replacing a previous LeBron James tattoo on his arm with one honoring SGA’s jersey number.

With SGA now established as one of basketball’s brightest stars, the birthday celebration served as another reminder of the bond between two of Canada’s biggest names. For Drake, the message was clear: the journey is far from finished.