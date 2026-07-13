Home Run Derby Brings Back the Big Swing With New Format for Philly Showdown

The Home Run Derby is changing the way baseball’s biggest sluggers will chase the long ball this year, trading in the familiar countdown clock for a format built around pure power.

Two big bats

One hometown crowd pic.twitter.com/hq5KkjIcvt — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) July 13, 2026

The T-Mobile Home Run Derby heads to Philadelphia with eight hitters ready to compete for a $1 million prize, including reigning home run leader Kyle Schwarber, 2018 Derby champion Bryce Harper, and rising stars like Junior Caminero. The event will stream live on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET.

8 players. 3 rounds. 1 Liberty Bell chain.



The @TMobile #HRDerby is TONIGHT! 💥



Watch live on Netflix at 8 pm ET with special coverage beginning at 7 pm ET pic.twitter.com/GcfLzqMcZH — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2026

Instead of racing against time, players will have a set number of swings in each round, putting the focus on every opportunity to launch a ball into the seats. The opening round will give each competitor 20 swings, with the top four advancing to the semifinals before the final showdown determines the winner.

Schwarber enters the competition as the betting favorite at +330, adding another layer of excitement with the Phillies slugger competing in front of a hometown crowd. Harper’s return also adds star power to an event that has long been one of MLB’s most anticipated showcases.

The format shift has already sparked debate among baseball fans and analysts who have grown accustomed to the fast-paced nature of the Derby. ESPN’s Jeff Passan questioned whether removing the clock could change the energy that has made the event such a spectacle.

With a lineup featuring established stars and young power hitters, this year’s Derby is designed to highlight the most thrilling part of the game: watching elite hitters try to send baseballs soaring. Whether the new approach creates a fresh experience or takes away some of the pressure-filled moments that defined past competitions will be decided once the swings begin in Philadelphia.