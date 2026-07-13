‘JAŸ-Z 25’ Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record

JAŸ-Z continued his three-night Yankee Stadium celebration on Saturday, July 11, as JAŸ-Z 25 became the highest-attended concert in the venue’s history. The sold-out show drew 45,832 fans, breaking the attendance record set by JAŸ-Z 30 the previous night.
The evening featured surprise appearances from Eminem, Pharrell Williams, and Slick Rick. Eminem joined JAŸ-Z for “Renegade” before performing “Lose Yourself.” Pharrell later took the stage to perform “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin’,” and “Allure.”
The audience included Dave Chappelle, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Donovan Mitchell, Coco Jones, Jayson Tatum, Alex Rodriguez, Fat Joe, Anthony Mackie, THE-DREAM, Joe Budden, Gayle King, Rapsody, Kenya Barris, Robinson Canó, Rudy Gay, PJ Tucker, and more.
JAŸ-Z 25 followed the momentum of Friday’s JAŸ-Z 30, which featured Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O during the opening night of the historic residency.
JAŸ-Z 25, Yankee Stadium, Saturday, July 11th – Set List
The Rulers Back (Slick Rick)
Izzo
Girls Girls Girls
Jigga That N*gga
U Don’t Know
Hola Hovito
Heart Of The City
Never Change
Song Cry
All I Need
Renegade (Eminem)
Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)
Empire State Of Mind
Excuse Me Miss (Pharrell)
La La La (Pharrell)
I Just Wanna Love U (Pharrell)
Frontin’ (Pharrell)
Allure (Pharrell)
Paris
PSA
Encore