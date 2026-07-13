‘JAŸ-Z 25’ Breaks Yankee Stadium Concert Attendance Record

JAŸ-Z continued his three-night Yankee Stadium celebration on Saturday, July 11, as JAŸ-Z 25 became the highest-attended concert in the venue’s history. The sold-out show drew 45,832 fans, breaking the attendance record set by JAŸ-Z 30 the previous night.

The evening featured surprise appearances from Eminem, Pharrell Williams, and Slick Rick. Eminem joined JAŸ-Z for “Renegade” before performing “Lose Yourself.” Pharrell later took the stage to perform “Excuse Me Miss,” “I Just Wanna Love U,” “Frontin’,” and “Allure.”

JAŸ-Z in Bespoke ensemble designed by June Ambrose. JAŸ-Z in a Hermès Spring 2027 look featuring a Wales Bonner leather baseball shirt paired with Sacai Spring 2027 jeans. Photo Courtesy of Roc Nation

The audience included Dave Chappelle, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Donovan Mitchell, Coco Jones, Jayson Tatum, Alex Rodriguez, Fat Joe, Anthony Mackie, THE-DREAM, Joe Budden, Gayle King, Rapsody, Kenya Barris, Robinson Canó, Rudy Gay, PJ Tucker, and more.

JAŸ-Z 25 followed the momentum of Friday’s JAŸ-Z 30, which featured Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O during the opening night of the historic residency.

JAŸ-Z 25, Yankee Stadium, Saturday, July 11th – Set List

The Rulers Back (Slick Rick)

Izzo

Girls Girls Girls

Jigga That N*gga

U Don’t Know

Hola Hovito

Heart Of The City

Never Change

Song Cry

All I Need

Renegade (​​Eminem)

Blueprint (Momma Loves Me)

Empire State Of Mind

Excuse Me Miss (Pharrell)

La La La (Pharrell)

I Just Wanna Love U (Pharrell)

Frontin’ (Pharrell)

Allure (Pharrell)

Paris

PSA

Encore