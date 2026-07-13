JAŸ-Z Delays ‘Extra Innings’ Concert to Ensure Fan Safety at Yankee Stadium

JAŸ-Z delayed the start of his Extra Innings concert at Yankee Stadium on Sunday night to ensure all ticket holders could safely enter the venue. Security temporarily closed the stadium gates after some concertgoers attempted to rush the entrances, creating safety concerns.

According to JAŸ-Z, nearly 10,000 people were outside the stadium at one point, prompting officials to close the gates to prevent anyone from being trampled.

“I’m really sorry for the inconvenience, but I had to make sure everyone was OK,” JAŸ-Z said. The concert ultimately began shortly after midnight following an approximately four-hour delay.