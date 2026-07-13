JAŸ-Z closed out his historic three-night Yankee Stadium run on Sunday, July 12, with JAŸ-Z Extra Innings, becoming the first artist to sell out three consecutive shows at the iconic venue while delivering a different setlist and production each night.

The final performance featured another unforgettable lineup of surprise guests. Teyana Taylor joined JAŸ-Z for “Can’t Knock The Hustle,” followed by Jermaine Dupri performing “Money Ain’t A Thing.” Jeezy took the stage for “Seen It All” and “Go Crazy,” while USHER teamed up with JAŸ-Z for “Heart of the City” and “Throwback.” Rihanna energized the crowd with “Run This Town” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” and Swizz Beatz, Pharrell Williams, Pusha T, Beyoncé, Fat Joe, Jadakiss, and The-Dream also made appearances throughout the night.

The celebration extended beyond the stage with a celebrity-filled audience that included Michael Rubin, Tyler Perry, Travis Scott, Robert Kraft, Carmelo Anthony, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kelly Rowland, Lil Baby, Peso Pluma, Chris Paul, Jayson Tatum, Draymond Green, Yo Gotti, Hit-Boy, Tierra Whack, Jordyn Woods, Brandon Ingram, P.J. Tucker, Robinson Canó, and Angela Simmons.

Across the three sold-out concerts, JAŸ-Z delivered three completely unique live experiences. JAŸ-Z 25 featured Eminem, Pharrell Williams, and Slick Rick, while JAŸ-Z 30 included appearances from Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Nas, Alicia Keys, Memphis Bleek, and Jaz-O, capping off a record-breaking weekend at Yankee Stadium.

JAŸ-Z Extra Innings, Yankee Stadium, Sunday, July 12th – Set List

Brooklyn’s Finest

Where I’m From / Marcy Me

Dirt Off Your Shoulders

I Know

U Don’t Know

Can’t Knock The Hustle (Teyana Taylor)

Money Ain’t A Thing (Jermaine Dupri)

Seen It All (Jeezy)

Go Crazy (Jeezy)

Hola Hovito

Heart Of The City (USHER)

Throwback (USHER)

Never Change

Song Cry

Izzo

Beach Is Better

FuckWithMeYouKnowIGotIt

N*gga What

No Church In The Wild (The Dream)

Clique

Run This Town (Rihanna)

Bitch Better Have My Money (Rihanna)

Dead Presidents

Can I Live

Girls Girls Girls

99 Problems

Money Cash (Swiss Beatz)

Jigga My (Swiss Beatz)

Welcome To The Jungle (Swiss Beatz)

On To The Next One (Swiss Beatz)

Ain’t No (Pharrell)

Excuse Me Miss – LALALA (Pharrell)

Give It To Me (Pharrell)

Frontin’ (Pharrell)

Allure (Pharrell)

Grindin (Pharrell + Pusha T)

Drunk In Love (Beyoncé)

N*ggas In Paris / Big Pimpin

Empire State Of Mind

New York (Fat Joe and Jadakiss)