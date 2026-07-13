GRAMMY Award-winning artist and D’USSÉ Cognac founder JAŸ-Z celebrated the second night of his three-night Yankee Stadium residency in honor of the 25th anniversary of his multi-Platinum album, The Blueprint.

The evening featured special performances from hip-hop icons Slick Rick, Eminem, and Pharrell Williams, as fans enjoyed another night dedicated to one of hip-hop’s most influential albums.

D’USSÉ Cognac elevated the celebration by hosting VIP guests in the exclusive D’USSÉ Suite, including Ego Nwodim, Joey Bada$$, Serayah, Pi’erre Bourne, Chase B, and more. Attendees enjoyed premium hospitality and signature D’USSÉ cocktails, including the campaign’s official CODE30 serve.

Fans can also experience the CODE30 cocktail at participating locations on the CODE30 Cocktail Trail throughout New York City through August 3, including Damballa, Café Erzulie, Pretty Ricky’s, Pinky Swear, Mazaar Lounge, and Present Momentz.