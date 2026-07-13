Lamar Jackson Lands at No. 69 on NFL Top 100 Following Injury Shortened Season

Lamar Jackson has found himself much lower on this year’s NFL Top 100 than fans have grown accustomed to seeing, checking in at No. 69 after a 2025 season that never quite found its rhythm because of injuries.

No. 69 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2026…@ravens QB Lamar Jackson! @NFLFilms pic.twitter.com/ji9Vigok8u — NFL (@NFL) July 13, 2026

The annual list, which is voted on by current NFL players and reflects performances during the stretch from Thanksgiving through the end of the regular season, saw the Baltimore Ravens star tumble after appearing in just 13 games. Jackson finished the year with 2,549 passing yards and 21 touchdown passes while adding 239 rushing yards, a significant dip from the explosive numbers that have become part of his reputation.

The ranking immediately sparked conversation across the football world, with many fans arguing that Jackson’s placement failed to capture his overall impact. Others viewed the spot as the kind of bulletin board material that could add even more motivation heading into the 2026 campaign.

While the player vote pushed Jackson outside the league’s top 50, those around the NFL continue to view him as one of football’s elite signal callers. In ESPN’s annual survey of league executives, coaches, and scouts, Jackson was still recognized as the NFL’s fifth-best quarterback.

League evaluators pointed to the continued evolution of his passing game while emphasizing that his unique ability to threaten defenses both through the air and on the ground remains among the most dangerous combinations in the sport.

With a healthy season now in his sights, Jackson enters 2026 carrying expectations that extend far beyond a preseason ranking. If he returns to form, the Ravens quarterback will have every opportunity to remind both players and critics why he’s long been considered one of the NFL’s most dynamic talents.