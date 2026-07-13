Mitch McConnell Releases First Statement After Hospitalization

Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky has released his first public statement and a new photo following weeks of speculation about his health.
McConnell revealed that he was briefly unconscious after a fall last month and was taken to the hospital. He also said he developed a mild case of pneumonia while receiving treatment.
“My doctors have confirmed that I didn’t break any bones or suffer a concussion. I didn’t have a heart attack or a stroke. I don’t have any tumors or hemorrhages. But I was briefly unconscious and was taken to the hospital,” McConnell said.
The former Senate majority leader added that he has since moved from the hospital to a rehabilitation center, where he is continuing to regain his strength. According to McConnell, doctors have conducted extensive testing but have not determined the cause of the incident.
McConnell also said he is working closely with his legislative staff but is not yet ready to return to the Senate floor to vote.
The statement follows weeks of public questions about the 84-year-old senator’s condition, amid limited information released, fueling speculation about his health.