New Video Fuels Fresh Questions After Fatal ICE Killing in Maine

Questions surrounding the fatal ICE shooting in Biddeford, Maine continue to grow as additional video from the scene has intensified public scrutiny over what happened in the moments after federal agents opened fire on a 26-year-old Colombian national during an early morning enforcement operation.

‼️ MAINE ICE SHOOTING: NEW VIDEO shows ICE Agents dragging lifeless body of the driver onto the street and handcuffing him…



Just in case he tries to flee while dead. pic.twitter.com/1b82ifQlKD — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) July 13, 2026

While some early social media posts claimed officers never attempted to provide medical aid, video reviewed by major news organizations shows federal agents and Biddeford police officers administering first aid beside the white sedan after the shooting.

UPDATE—New video shows ICE agents running along the side of the car.



Video does not show the agents in danger of being "run over."



Agent shot & killed the driver—witnesses say they heard 4 shots.



Incident occurred in Biddeford, Maine—about 15 miles south of Portland. https://t.co/0kx5iU01zM pic.twitter.com/LG46SW1NJ1 — LongTime🤓FirstTime👨‍💻 (@LongTimeHistory) July 13, 2026

At the same time, other footage circulating online has drawn attention for what appears to show agents removing the driver from the vehicle and placing him in handcuffs while he appeared motionless. Those images have fueled skepticism from critics, who argue the videos raise difficult questions about the sequence of events and the response after the shooting.

Wow. Maine residents are marching on the streets after ICE apparently killed a man in cold blood in Biddeford.



America is sick and tired of the murderous, tyrannical U.S. government under Trump. pic.twitter.com/0eCwCuvsYs — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) July 13, 2026

One nearby resident, Daniel Boucher, said he watched the aftermath unfold from his home and heard the wounded man say, “I tried to stop” before emergency personnel took over.

Federal authorities maintain the shooting occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to run over, or “mow down,” ICE agents with his vehicle, an account echoed by the Department of Homeland Security. That version of events remains under investigation as the FBI and state authorities analyze video evidence and reconstruct the vehicle’s movements to determine whether the legal standard for deadly force was met.

The absence of body-worn cameras has made publicly available recordings central to the investigation. Bystander videos, media footage, and audio captured by a nearby Ring doorbell have become key pieces of evidence as investigators work to establish a complete timeline.

Civil rights advocates, including Project Relief Maine, continue to challenge the government’s account and are calling for greater accountability. As more footage emerges, the public debate has shifted beyond the shooting itself to what the videos do and do not conclusively show.

This version accurately reflects that skepticism exists while avoiding stating as fact something that remains disputed or under investigation.