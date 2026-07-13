Despite nearly a century of World Cup history, only eight countries have ever become World Cup winners. That small list is one reason fans continue debating which nation could lift the trophy next and whether World Cup 2026 could produce a new champion.

That prediction excitement is also part of the partnership between AviaGames and the Argentina National Team, with AviaGames serving as an official regional sponsor of the Argentina Football Association (AFA). Inside the pool game 8 Ball Strike, the Prime Picks feature allows players to predict upcoming soccer match winners and stay connected to the tournament conversation as the competition unfolds.

With every World Cup comes a familiar question: will one of soccer’s traditional powers win again, or could a new nation finally join the exclusive club of World Cup champions?

Who Are the World Cup Winners?

Since the tournament began in 1930, only eight countries have won the FIFA World Cup:

Brazil (5 titles)

Germany (4 titles)

Italy (4 titles)

Argentina (3 titles)

France (2 titles)

Uruguay (2 titles)

England (1 title)

Spain (1 title)

Considering that dozens of nations have competed across multiple generations, it is remarkable that only eight countries have managed to win the sport’s biggest prize.

Many successful teams have reached the final. Others have produced legendary players and memorable tournament runs. But only these eight nations have lifted the trophy.

Why Is Winning the World Cup So Difficult?

Becoming one of the few World Cup winners requires much more than talent alone.

Teams must navigate:

A demanding group stage

Multiple knockout matches

Elite international competition

Injuries and suspensions

Immense pressure on the world’s biggest stage

Unlike a league season, there are very few opportunities to recover from mistakes. One poor performance can end a team’s tournament immediately.

That pressure is one reason the list of champions has remained so exclusive for nearly a century.

Could World Cup 2026 Produce a New Winner?

Every tournament brings new hope for countries that have never won the World Cup before.

The expanded World Cup 2026 format introduces more teams than ever, creating additional opportunities for emerging soccer nations to compete against traditional powers.

Fans around the world are already debating whether an established champion such as Argentina, Brazil, France, Germany, or Spain will add another title, or whether a first-time winner could make history.

That uncertainty is part of what makes the tournament so exciting.

No matter how strong a team appears before the competition begins, the World Cup has a long history of surprises, upsets, and unexpected storylines.

Why Fans Love Predicting World Cup Winners

Long before the final is played, fans begin making predictions.

Every tournament sparks discussions about:

tournament favorites

dark horse contenders

breakout teams

potential finalists

eventual champions

Some predictions are based on current form. Others focus on squad depth, experience, or recent tournament success.

As the competition progresses, those predictions often change as new teams emerge and unexpected results reshape the tournament landscape.

For many fans, predicting the champion is almost as enjoyable as watching the matches themselves.

How Prime Picks Lets Fans Join the Prediction Conversation

The tradition of predicting World Cup winners has also inspired soccer-themed experiences beyond the matches themselves.

Through the partnership between AviaGames and the Argentina National Team, fans can participate in activities connected to the excitement of tournament season.

One example is Prime Picks inside 8 Ball Strike.

Prime Picks allows players to predict the winners of upcoming soccer matches throughout the tournament. Players choose which team they believe will win and then follow the results as the competition unfolds.

The feature captures one of the biggest traditions of the World Cup: making predictions and seeing how those predictions hold up over time.

Whether fans are backing a traditional powerhouse or hoping for an underdog story, Prime Picks gives them another way to stay connected to the tournament conversation.

Who Will Be the Next World Cup Winner?

Only eight countries have ever become World Cup winners.

That exclusivity is part of what makes the tournament so compelling. Every four years, fans wonder whether another nation can join soccer’s most exclusive club or whether one of the traditional powers will add another championship to its collection.

While nobody knows who will ultimately lift the trophy, the debates, predictions, and championship discussions are all part of the World Cup experience. Through features like Prime Picks in AviaGames’ 8 Ball Strike, fans can join those conversations while following every twist and turn of World Cup 2026.