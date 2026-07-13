Rihanna made her return to the stage at Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary celebration, performing “Run This Town” and “Bitch Better Have My Money.” The appearance marked a memorable moment in the anniversary event as fans welcomed her back to the stage.

RIHANNA popping out with JayZ to perform Run this Town!!!!! pic.twitter.com/pV7AcRuUOa — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) July 13, 2026

At the end of her performance, Rihanna addressed the crowd, saying, “I miss this sh-t y’all! I love you guys.”

Her appearance added another standout moment to JAŸ-Z’s milestone celebration, giving fans a live performance that highlighted her return to the stage before a packed audience.