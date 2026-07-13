Sam Neill, the acclaimed actor known for his roles in the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, has died at the age of 78 in Sydney, Australia.

Neill’s family announced that he passed away on Monday while surrounded by loved ones.

“Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” his family said in a statement. “The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free.”

In April, Neill revealed he was cancer-free after being diagnosed in 2022 with stage 3 angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a form of blood cancer.