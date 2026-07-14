The question of “where’s Buffie The Body?” is over, and it may all be thanks to a Netflix documentary spoof trend currently making its way around the Internet.

In case you are unfamiliar, social media users are using a sound from a Netflix doc as they prepare to tell their truth in the confessional on a wide range of topics.

Enter Buffie, who hit the screen for “Surviving Buffie the Body,” joking that everyone expects to see her still in swimsuits. Instead, she is hard at work gardening.

I mean, some of y’all are really expecting me to still be in a swimsuit, doing photoshoots, music videos and hosting events🤦🏿‍♀️?



I haven’t done any of that in over 13 years.



The yard work, carpentry, home improvement, fitness, etc. are things I do in my spare time because I enjoy it.



I live an ordinary lifestyle. Nothing extra. Just simple 😊.

Salute to the legend Buffie. You can see her post and keep up with her life below.