House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is urging Democrats to make their own call on a high profile amendment that would eliminate U.S. military aid to Israel, while making it clear he plans to vote against it himself.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said he will vote against a proposal to end all U.S. military aid to Israel but will not pressure other Democrats to do the same.



The amendment, introduced by Republican Thomas Massie, would eliminate the $3.3 billion in annual U.S. aid to… pic.twitter.com/gZda6DARfB — Clash Report (@clashreport) July 14, 2026

In a “Dear Colleague” letter sent to House Democrats on Tuesday, Jeffries described the proposal as “overly broad” and said Democratic leadership will not pressure members in either direction, allowing each lawmaker to vote according to their own judgment.

The amendment, introduced by Republican Rep. Thomas Massie as part of the fiscal year 2027 State Department spending bill, would block the roughly $3.3 billion in annual U.S. Foreign Military Financing for Israel.

Hakeem Jeffries says he will oppose bid to cut off Israel aid https://t.co/ixilE45d6q — POLITICO (@politico) July 14, 2026

Jeffries argued the measure reaches beyond military assistance, saying it could unintentionally interfere with humanitarian relief, refugee support, and peace building efforts that benefit Palestinians in Gaza. He also warned that ending the funding could weaken U.S. efforts to counter militant groups such as Hamas and Hezbollah. At the same time, he accused House Republican leaders of trying to “weaponize” the vote for political gain by highlighting divisions within the Democratic caucus.

The New York Democrat also outlined how he believes the U.S. relationship with Israel should evolve over the coming years. Jeffries said he is open to phasing out direct military aid once the current U.S. and Israel memorandum of understanding expires in 2028, pointing to Israel’s strong economy and ability to finance its own advanced weapons systems. He added that future security agreements should comply with American human rights standards while continuing support for joint defensive programs, including Iron Dome.

Jeffries also delivered sharp criticism of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, arguing its policies have damaged Israel’s standing internationally and in the United States. Looking ahead, he reiterated his support for a two state solution, called for stronger action against illegal West Bank settlement expansion and settler violence, and backed the disarmament of Hamas alongside humanitarian aid and the rebuilding of Gaza.