Jordan Brand has officially added baseball standout Munetaka Murakami to its athlete roster, continuing its investment in the sport while expanding its global presence on the diamond.

In his first season in the league, Murakami has emerged as one of baseball’s brightest young stars, showcasing game-changing power at the plate alongside a confident, fashion-forward style that stands out both on and off the field. Representing one of the world’s most influential baseball markets, Murakami brings elite performance, international appeal, and cultural influence to the Jumpman family.

“Joining Jordan Brand is a dream come true,” Murakami said. “The Jumpman stands for greatness, confidence and pushing beyond limits—values that have inspired me throughout my career. I’m excited to represent Jordan Brand on the field and help grow the game of baseball for the next generation.”

Jordan Brand will also celebrate MLB All-Star Week in Philadelphia with fan experiences across the city. Visitors to the World of Flight retail location can customize exclusive Jordan apparel through special in-store activations, while the True Blue-themed Ice Cream Truck will make stops throughout Philadelphia, giving fans an opportunity to receive early access to the Air Jordan 3 “True Blue.”