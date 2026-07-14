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LeBron James Shouts Out Ebro During JAY-Z Yankee Stadium Weekend

July 14, 2026
Shawn Grant

LeBron James has made it known he is tuned into the Ebro Laura Rosenberg show. Ebro was outside at the JAY-Z Yankee Stadium residency over the weekend, revealing he ran into the hottest free agent in basketball.

“Guys, I gotta say bro, we’re kinda poppin’ outside,” Ebro said. “Walking around, the amount of people who watch this I was pretty floored by.”

He added he saw LeBron leading to, “Yo! LeBron James…Bron James…Bron was like, ‘I see what y’all doing. Nice move.'”

You can hear the story from Ebro below.

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