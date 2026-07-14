Between the business landscape of Dubai, the cultural energy of Morocco and France, and the creative world of music, Salim Elhila has built a life that does not fit into a single category.

The investor, author, and entrepreneur moves between different worlds, from researching the future of technology to performing melodic house music under the name SYLAM.

For Salim, these different paths are connected by the same philosophy: creating experiences, systems, and ideas with lasting value.

His work across business, research, and culture reflects a modern approach to success, one where creativity and strategy are not separate pursuits but work together as complementary forces.

Building With a Long-Term Philosophy

When it comes to fast-moving industries, speed is often praised.

Salim has always been focused on a different perspective.

He says that while he concentrates on moving forward, he also strives to build sustainable growth through patience, structure and systems built for the future.

This mindset influenced his approach as one of the co-founders of Decentralized Masters, which has a global community with about 150 people on its team serving around 4,500 members worldwide.

For Salim, though, it’s more than just scale.

It’s the concept of creating an organization that has a strong foundation.

“In today’s world, someone who wants to succeed needs to think in decade-long arcs and build systems designed to outlast cycles,” Salim explains.

This philosophy has influenced the way he conducts business, creates, and continues to grow personally.

The Vision Behind The Exponential Investor

Salim’s long-term perspective is also explored in The Exponential Investor, the book he co-authored with Tan Gera.

The central idea is based on convergence.

Salim says the next ten years won’t be characterized by a single technology, but will rather be marked by the convergence of a variety of emerging solutions. Significant change will begin to happen when artificial intelligence, biotechnology, energy, robotics, and blockchain start to interact and impact one another.

He sees it as more important to understand how industries connect rather than viewing them separately when trying to understand the future.

This attitude is echoed throughout his life by finding connections between different areas.

A Life Between Strategy and Creativity

When he is not building companies and exploring future technologies, Salim explores another aspect of himself in the world of music.

Under the name SYLAM, he has developed a creative identity based on melodic house.

Some of the experiences that have defined his career as an artist include opening for Rampa and staging a sunrise hot-air-balloon show at Beyond Fears Festival in Marrakech, bringing his music, atmosphere, and Moroccan and French heritage together for a unique experience.

Salim does not perceive business and music as two worlds at odds, but instead sees music as a form of creation, just like business.

One builds companies.

The other creates emotion and moments.

They both need vision and creativity to make things happen.

Creating Experiences Around the World

He is also involved in the creation of luxury experiences and international events as co-owner of Beyond Members Club, which produces events around the world, including in Monaco and Cannes.

The project is based on his philosophy that meaningful connections are created through intentionally designed spaces.

From gatherings to business to music, he always strives to create experiences that are memorable and meaningful.

Redefining What Modern Leadership Looks Like

Today’s founders are looking for a different definition of success.

Salim’s leadership is not one marked by the constant need to be seen or to be “cool”. It’s about clarity, consistency, and creating something that will last.

His next chapter is dedicated to scaling Future Finance as a research platform centered around the convergence era and continuing to explore creativity through SYLAM.

Different industries. Different audiences. Different ways of communicating.

However, there is one thing that can be said of this: a consistent philosophy connects them all.

For him, the future belongs to people with a long-term vision.

For Salim Elhila, it is about being patient, creating things with meaning, and designing a life where business and creativity are not worlds apart, but parts of the same vision.