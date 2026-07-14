Jordan Walker arrived at Citizens Bank Park as one of baseball’s brightest young sluggers. He left as the first St. Louis Cardinal ever to win the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

In front of a sold-out, heavily pro-Phillies crowd during MLB All-Star Week, the 24-year-old Walker spoiled what many hoped would be a hometown celebration by rallying past Phillies star Kyle Schwarber in a dramatic final round to claim the 2026 Derby title. The victory made Walker one of the youngest champions in the event’s history while adding another milestone to what has already become a breakout campaign for the Cardinals outfielder.

This year’s Derby debuted a revamped swing-based format, replacing the previous timed rounds with a 20-swing format that placed a premium on strategy, consistency and stamina. The new rules immediately delivered one of the most entertaining Home Run Derbies in recent memory.

Walker advanced out of the opening round after launching 13 home runs, tying Boston’s Willson Contreras to earn a semifinal berth. In the next round, he eliminated Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero with an efficient display of power, using only eight swings to belt six home runs while conserving energy for the championship matchup.

Waiting for him in the finals was Schwarber, the hometown favorite whose every swing was met with deafening cheers from the Philadelphia faithful. Schwarber put immediate pressure on Walker by blasting 11 home runs in the championship round, leaving the Cardinals slugger little margin for error.

Walker answered with the poise of a veteran.

After falling behind, he caught fire when it mattered most, crushing six consecutive home runs to erase the deficit before delivering the championship-winning blast on his final swing. The dramatic finish instantly quieted the Philadelphia crowd and capped one of the most memorable Derby performances in recent years. Walker finished the night with 31 home runs across three rounds and needed just 47 total swings to secure the title.

“I was once told you don’t boo nobodies,” Walker said afterward, embracing the hostile atmosphere with a smile after silencing one of baseball’s most passionate fan bases.

The field featured an impressive collection of baseball’s premier power hitters, including Schwarber, Bryce Harper, Willson Contreras, Junior Caminero, Jac Caglianone, Ben Rice and Japanese star Munetaka Murakami. Harper, competing in what he announced would be his final Home Run Derby, was unable to advance out of the opening round despite receiving thunderous support from the home crowd.

For Walker, the Derby victory served as another exclamation point in a season that has established him among the game’s emerging stars. Already enjoying the best campaign of his young career, the Cardinals slugger added one more accomplishment to his growing résumé by becoming the first player in franchise history to capture baseball’s premier power-hitting showcase.