President Donald Trump is urging the public to stop reading into the sudden death of Senator Lindsey Graham, saying the speculation has gone far beyond what medical officials have determined. Speaking with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said the FBI is “wasting their time” by pursuing conspiracy theories tied to the South Carolina senator’s death, insisting there is no evidence suggesting anything other than a natural medical emergency.

Trump on FBI investigating Lindsey Graham’s death: I think the FBI is wasting their time pic.twitter.com/Hf8AsF1Alb — Acyn (@Acyn) July 14, 2026

Graham died Saturday evening at 71 after what was initially described as a brief and sudden illness. His passing came just hours after returning to the United States from a diplomatic visit to Kyiv, where he had met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while advocating for tougher U.S. sanctions against Russia.

According to the District of Columbia’s chief medical examiner, preliminary findings determined Graham died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease. The condition involves a tear in the body’s main artery and is widely recognized as a medical emergency that can occur with little or no warning.

Trump shared that he had spoken with Graham roughly 90 minutes before emergency responders were called to the senator’s home. He recalled that Graham mentioned feeling tired after the long trip back from Ukraine but otherwise appeared to be in good spirits.

The president also said White House physicians walked him through the medical details following Graham’s death. Trump explained that doctors told him an aortic dissection is “very hard to detect” and “not related to any blockage.” Rejecting theories that have circulated online, he also said he did not see a lot of “evil” in the senator’s passing.

Speculation surrounding Graham’s death gained traction because of the timing of his overseas trip and his outspoken support for new sanctions targeting Russia. Some far-right commentators and activists promoted unverified claims suggesting poisoning or foreign involvement despite the medical examiner’s preliminary findings.

Meanwhile, Senator John Cornyn of Texas has called for the full toxicology report to be released, saying it would help “rule out any foul play” and put lingering rumors to rest. Officials have not indicated that the preliminary medical findings are expected to change.