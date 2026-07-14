New Orleans is about to welcome Ye back in a major way. The artist formerly known as Kanye West has announced a stadium show at Caesars Superdome on Friday, August 28, marking his first performance in the Crescent City in more than a decade.

YE LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS



AUGUST 28TH



NEW DATES ANNOUNCED SOON 👀 pic.twitter.com/vJQIdjzw9e — YEEZY FRANCE (@YZYFRANCE1) July 9, 2026

The concert is part of the newly unveiled YE Live Concert Tour 2026, which arrives in support of his latest album, BULLY. Fans can expect the show to kick off at 8:00 p.m., with Ye bringing along the ambitious stage production that has become a centerpiece of his recent performances, including a massive custom spinning earth and moon design.

🚨 NEW: Promotional Art has been released for Ye’s upcoming New Orleans show



YE LIVE IN NEW ORLEANS ⚜️



SUPERDOME AUGUST 28 pic.twitter.com/MVbiK2d1Xp — totalye (@totalkanye1) July 9, 2026

Those hoping to lock in seats early will get their shot beginning Wednesday, July 15, when presale registration opens through Ye Louisiana and Ticketmaster. General ticket sales begin Friday, July 17, at 10:00 a.m.

The New Orleans stop continues a busy run of stadium dates that has kept Ye on the move throughout the summer. He opened the season with a July 4 performance at the Alamodome in San Antonio before taking the stage in Tirana, Albania on July 11.

The global trek isn’t slowing down anytime soon. Before arriving in Louisiana, Ye is set to perform in Madrid on July 30 and Portugal’s Algarve region on August 7. Once New Orleans wraps, the tour heads to Chicago for a two night run at Soldier Field on September 3 and 4.

With BULLY fueling the latest chapter of his live catalog and a return to New Orleans for the first time in 13 years, the August 28 show is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated tour stops of the year.