Ye is proving that he remains one of the biggest ticket draws in music. With no opening acts and a production built entirely around his performance, the YE Live Concert Tour has packed stadiums across multiple continents while posting eye popping attendance and revenue numbers.

One of the tour’s biggest moments came in Istanbul, where an estimated 118,000 fans filled Atatürk Olympic Stadium for his May 30 show. Organizers reported the event generated nearly $44 million in ticket sales, making it one of the most successful concerts of the year.

Ye broke world record this year for the largest ticketed stadium event in history but there are people on here saying he needed to be on stage with Jay Z and that he ruined his legacy…. Go outside. https://t.co/FdfHqoEUIM pic.twitter.com/lIDmJXnQSu — Yeezyrih (@Yeeezyrih) July 13, 2026

Back home, Ye’s return to Los Angeles delivered another major milestone. His two night run at SoFi Stadium on April 1 and April 3 brought in a combined $33 million, with the second show alone surpassing $18 million. That single performance now ranks among the highest grossing individual concerts ever staged.

YE, Kanye West concert in Tirana, Albania 🇦🇱🔥

The stadium is packed as thousands of fans from around the 🌍 gathered for this historic night.

The 60,000-capacity stadium was built in record time and will continue hosting major events 🎤 pic.twitter.com/fvnwmnC25z — Kruja Chronicles (@FilteredZero) July 11, 2026

The momentum carried into Europe, where Ye sold out the more than 70,000 seat GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands, adding another massive crowd to a tour that continues to demonstrate his global reach.

Ye performing Praise God and Black Skinhead at the Eagle Stadium in Albania



🎥 by Really Doe pic.twitter.com/taR7WTYJRS — yzyjohnny (@yzyjohnny) July 11, 2026

Fans have taken notice of the scale of the run, with one social media post declaring, “Kanye West did it again with his unbelievable star power. He performed in front of 120,000 people in Turkey despite being banned elsewhere.”

YE STADIUM TOUR RECORDS 🌍🐐



• HIGHEST GROSSING SINGLE RAP CONCERT EVER (SOFI NIGHT 2)



• LARGEST TICKETED STADIUM CONCERT EVER (120.000+ 🇹🇷)



• HIGHEST GROSSING CONCERT IN ALAMODOME HISTORY 💰



• BIGGEST SOLO CONCERT IN GEORGIAN HISTORY 🇬🇪



AND THE TOUR ISN’T OVER YET… 👀 pic.twitter.com/xAW3eZvZkp — Ghost Town 👻 (@GhostTownYZY) July 14, 2026

Another fan highlighted the frenzy surrounding his Los Angeles return, writing, “In March of 2026, a simple announcement from Ye sent shockwaves through the music industry… More than one million people reportedly attempted to buy tickets.”

The tour is far from over. Ye is set to continue the stadium run with upcoming stops in New Orleans and Chicago, adding more high profile dates to a tour that has already become one of the defining live music stories of 2026.