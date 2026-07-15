Unreal. This match was in the books with England holding a late 1-0 lead but now Argentina is heading back to the FIFA World Cup Final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in the semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
The match started as a tense battle between two global powers, with neither side able to break through during a bruising first half. The opening 45 minutes featured heavy midfield pressure, 19 combined fouls, and no shots on target from either team, creating one of the most defensive opening halves ever recorded in a World Cup knockout match.
England finally found the breakthrough early in the second half. In the 54th minute, Morgan Rogers delivered a cross into the box that allowed Anthony Gordon to finish and give England a 1-0 lead.
Argentina responded by turning up the pressure and pushing for an equalizer. After a sustained attack, Enzo Fernández leveled the match in the 84th minute with a powerful long-range strike after Lionel Messi helped create the opportunity.
With extra time appearing likely, Argentina found one final moment of magic. In stoppage time, Messi delivered a perfectly timed pass to substitute Lautaro Martínez, who calmly finished to complete the comeback and send Argentina into the championship match.
The victory keeps Argentina’s hopes alive of defending its World Cup title. The team will now meet Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
England will move into the third-place playoff against France on Saturday, July 18, in Miami Gardens, Florida, looking to close out its tournament run with a victory.
Argentina’s latest win adds another unforgettable chapter to its World Cup history, with Messi once again playing a defining role on the sport’s biggest stage.