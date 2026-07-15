Unreal. This match was in the books with England holding a late 1-0 lead but now Argentina is heading back to the FIFA World Cup Final after a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in the semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Argentina fans are DROWNING OUT the England National Anthem ahead of kickoff in Atlanta



I’ve never seen anything like this in my life pic.twitter.com/hablYRRS8L — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 15, 2026

The match started as a tense battle between two global powers, with neither side able to break through during a bruising first half. The opening 45 minutes featured heavy midfield pressure, 19 combined fouls, and no shots on target from either team, creating one of the most defensive opening halves ever recorded in a World Cup knockout match.

England finally found the breakthrough early in the second half. In the 54th minute, Morgan Rogers delivered a cross into the box that allowed Anthony Gordon to finish and give England a 1-0 lead.

GOOOOAAL! ANTHONY GORDON GIVES ENGLAND THE LEAD OVER ARGENTINA IN THE SEMIFINALS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



What a moment to score his first career FIFA World Cup goal! pic.twitter.com/3jNy5sKC18 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

Argentina responded by turning up the pressure and pushing for an equalizer. After a sustained attack, Enzo Fernández leveled the match in the 84th minute with a powerful long-range strike after Lionel Messi helped create the opportunity.

JUST off the post for Argentina looking to find the equalizer 😱 pic.twitter.com/qtfNLbsESa — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

ARGENTINA STRIKE BACK! 💥🇦🇷



Enzo Fernández rescues La Albiceleste with a late equalizer! 😮‍💨



England 1-1 Argentina (85') pic.twitter.com/fawylJoVCi — FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) July 15, 2026

Messi's wife Antonela celebrates as Argentina finds a late equalizer in the Semifinals 🩵 pic.twitter.com/VMBmdsEwcB — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

With extra time appearing likely, Argentina found one final moment of magic. In stoppage time, Messi delivered a perfectly timed pass to substitute Lautaro Martínez, who calmly finished to complete the comeback and send Argentina into the championship match.

STOPPAGE-TIME CHAOS! 🚨🇦🇷



Lautaro Martínez fires Argentina into the lead with a stunning late winner after Messi's genius assist! 🤯⚽



England 1-2 Argentina (90+2') pic.twitter.com/1hFfrLM616 — FIFA World Cup 2026 (@FIFAWC26Updates) July 15, 2026

The victory keeps Argentina’s hopes alive of defending its World Cup title. The team will now meet Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final on Sunday, July 19, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Leo Messi celebrates with the fans in Atlanta after Argentina secured a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Final 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/bamAWQrnyx — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) July 15, 2026

England will move into the third-place playoff against France on Saturday, July 18, in Miami Gardens, Florida, looking to close out its tournament run with a victory.

Argentina’s latest win adds another unforgettable chapter to its World Cup history, with Messi once again playing a defining role on the sport’s biggest stage.