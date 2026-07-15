Diddy’s title as the undisputed king of Star Island has taken a hit. The Bad Boy mogul has reportedly sold one of his Miami Star Island mansions for $55 million, bringing an end to a lengthy sale process and a related legal dispute.

The luxury home previously made headlines after it was raided in March 2024 and was later included in the $50 million bail package Diddy’s legal team proposed in November 2024.

The sale also follows a lawsuit filed by the property’s current owner, John Franklin, who alleged that Diddy failed to complete the multimillion-dollar transaction. According to the lawsuit, Diddy was unable to provide documentation regarding mortgages on the property, prompting the legal action as a protective measure before the matter entered mediation.

According to Loren LaRosa, the $55 million sale concludes a process that had been underway for some time and resolves the legal dispute surrounding the Star Island estate.

I’ve confirmed that Sean “Diddy” Combs sold 1 of his Miami Star Island mansion properties for $55M



This home has made headlines before including A March 2024 raid and as apart of the $50M bail package Diddys team 1st proposed back in Nov of 2024.



This sale also comes after he… pic.twitter.com/ShGs6m2ieT — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 15, 2026

Meanwhile, President Trump is mulling over giving clemency to Diddy. CBS News reports multiple pardons are on the way, and Diddy may be one of those getting a look. This past January, Diddy sent a letter to Trump seeking a pardon.