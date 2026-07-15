Diddy’s title as the undisputed king of Star Island has taken a hit. The Bad Boy mogul has reportedly sold one of his Miami Star Island mansions for $55 million, bringing an end to a lengthy sale process and a related legal dispute.
The luxury home previously made headlines after it was raided in March 2024 and was later included in the $50 million bail package Diddy’s legal team proposed in November 2024.
The sale also follows a lawsuit filed by the property’s current owner, John Franklin, who alleged that Diddy failed to complete the multimillion-dollar transaction. According to the lawsuit, Diddy was unable to provide documentation regarding mortgages on the property, prompting the legal action as a protective measure before the matter entered mediation.
According to Loren LaRosa, the $55 million sale concludes a process that had been underway for some time and resolves the legal dispute surrounding the Star Island estate.
Meanwhile, President Trump is mulling over giving clemency to Diddy. CBS News reports multiple pardons are on the way, and Diddy may be one of those getting a look. This past January, Diddy sent a letter to Trump seeking a pardon.