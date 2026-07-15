The 2026 FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium is set to deliver more than championship soccer. Fans will witness the biggest entertainment lineup the tournament has ever assembled, turning the sport’s grandest stage into a global music event.

Post Malone will headline the 2026 FIFA World Cup closing ceremony at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, July 19 🌎🏆



IShowSpeed, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Hudson, Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger and Robbie Williams are also set to participate.



The ceremony will begin at 1:30 PM ET, 90… pic.twitter.com/qyvpStcqk6 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) July 15, 2026

For the first time in FIFA World Cup history, the men’s final will feature a full scale halftime show inspired by the Super Bowl format. The performance has been curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and brings together an all-star cast that includes Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, BTS, and Burna Boy for what promises to be one of the most talked about moments of the tournament.

The celebration does not end there. Once the final whistle blows, the closing ceremony will keep the energy going with Post Malone leading another impressive lineup. Laura Pausini, Nicole Scherzinger, Robbie Williams, and streaming superstar IShowSpeed are all scheduled to perform, while Tom Cruise is set to make a special appearance.

FIFA officially reveals iShowSpeed will be performing at the World Cup final closing ceremony pic.twitter.com/Twszs2j6NK — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 14, 2026

Jennifer Hudson will also take center stage during the festivities, performing the United States national anthem before the championship match.

The halftime production marks a major shift for FIFA. Previous World Cup finals traditionally featured entertainment only before kickoff, but this year’s tournament introduces a live concert in the middle of the match, creating a new tradition for the sport’s biggest event.

With soccer’s top prize on the line and an entertainment roster that spans pop, hip hop, Afrobeats, K-pop, rock, and global icons, the 2026 World Cup Final is shaping up to be as memorable for its performances as it is for the action on the pitch.