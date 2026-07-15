Remy Ma is embracing a new chapter with the release of the official music video for “Put Em On,” a vibrant summer visual that celebrates what she calls her “soft girl era.”

Directed by Nimi Hendrix, the video transforms a lively house party into a celebration of friendship, confidence, and unforgettable summer moments. Featuring fashion-forward looks, playful games, luxury touches, and unmistakable Bronx swagger, the visual captures the joy of reconnecting with friends and enjoying life’s simple pleasures.

“This video is exactly how I’ve been feeling lately,” Remy Ma said. “I wanted to be back outside with my girls, laughing, dancing, playing games, talking trash, and just enjoying the summer. ‘Put Em On’ is about good energy, good vibes, and celebrating each other.”

Hendrix said the goal was to create an authentic atmosphere rather than a traditional music video set.

“We wanted it to feel less like a set and more like you had been invited to the best summer kickback with Remy and her friends,” the director said.

The release arrives during a busy stretch for Remy Ma, who recently starred in Lifetime’s Don’t Trust the Girls Upstairs, reunited with French Montana and Max B on “Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix),” and generated more than 90,000 comments on Instagram with her W.Y.F.L. freestyle.