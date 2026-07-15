If Major League Baseball wanted the 96th All-Star Game to feel like a celebration of the game’s history and its future, Citizens Bank Park delivered.

Coming less than 24 hours after St. Louis Cardinals slugger Jordan Walker stunned the hometown crowd by defeating Phillies star Kyle Schwarber to win the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, Tuesday night’s Midsummer Classic provided another memorable chapter to an unforgettable All-Star Week in the City of Brotherly Love.

Even with several marquee names absent, including Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Elly De La Cruz and Cal Raleigh, all of whom were either left off the roster or opted out of participating, the American League turned in a complete performance, blanking the National League 4-0. Ironically, this is the first shutout in an All Star Game in 13 years, repine’ the stripes of the original colonies to the fullest.

Philadelphia’s baseball faithful made sure everyone knew whose city it was.

Throughout introductions, fans loudly cheered their hometown Phillies while showering many of the visiting stars with boos, creating an atmosphere that resembled a Phillies home game more than a gathering of baseball’s biggest names. That hometown loyalty had already been on display the previous night during the Home Run Derby and carried over into Tuesday’s showcase.

In a tribute to America’s 250th anniversary, players from both leagues were introduced through a Liberty Bell-inspired tunnel before signing a ceremonial Declaration of Independence display, one of several patriotic touches incorporated into the evening’s festivities.

Grammy Award-winning vocalist Jennifer Hudson joined Philadelphia icon Patti LaBelle for a stirring rendition of the National Anthem, while a spectacular fireworks display lit up the Philadelphia skyline, creating one of the most memorable pregame ceremonies in recent All-Star Game history.

On the field, Phillies left-hander Cristopher Sánchez received the honor of starting for the National League, while Toronto Blue Jays ace Dylan Cease took the ball for the American League.

Both starters worked efficiently early, but the American League eventually seized control behind timely hitting and dominant pitching. The AL staff combined to silence a talented National League lineup, never allowing the Senior Circuit to mount a serious scoring threat.

Baltimore Orioles right-hander Bryan Baker handled the ninth inning, putting the finishing touches on the American League’s convincing 4-0 shutout victory.

While the final score favored the Junior Circuit, the week belonged to Philadelphia. From Jordan Walker’s dramatic Derby upset over Schwarber to Ken Griffey Jr.’s HBCU Swingman Classic, the MLB Draft, FanFest, and the Midsummer Classic itself, baseball transformed the city into the center of the sports world for several days.

Trading cards

Playing catch

Meeting your idols



This is so much more than a game. This is baseball ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HsoXKBRQtL — MLB (@MLB) July 15, 2026

The 96th All-Star Game ultimately served as more than just another exhibition. It was a celebration of baseball’s rich tradition, the nation’s 250th birthday, and the game’s ability to bring together fans from every corner of the country—even if, for one night, Philadelphia reminded everyone exactly whose house they were in.