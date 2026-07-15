Spain Shuts Out France 2-0, Advances to FIFA World Cup Final

Spain is heading back to the FIFA World Cup Final after delivering a commanding 2-0 victory over France in Tuesday’s semifinal.

Entering the match, France was widely viewed as one of the tournament favorites after capturing the 2018 World Cup title and finishing as runner-up to Argentina in 2022. However, Spain controlled the action from start to finish, extending its remarkable unbeaten streak to 37 matches (28 wins, 9 draws).

SPAIN ARE HEADING TO THE WORLD CUP FINAL AFTER ELIMINATING FRANCE 🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/C7SUEHHCxf — ESPN (@espn) July 14, 2026

Neither side had trailed at any point during this World Cup before Spain broke the deadlock with a penalty in the 21st minute. The reigning European champions added a second goal in the 58th minute to put the match out of reach and secure their place in Sunday’s championship match.

Spain’s defense continued to be one of the tournament’s biggest storylines, allowing just one goal throughout the competition while shutting down France’s dangerous attacking trio of Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé, and Michael Olise. Mbappé entered the semifinal leading the Golden Boot race with eight goals and three assists but was held off the scoresheet by Spain’s disciplined back line.

The victory sends Spain to its first World Cup Final since lifting the trophy in 2010. They’ll now face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Argentina and England with a chance to capture the nation’s second World Cup title.

France’s tournament isn’t over just yet. Les Bleus will return to action Saturday in the third-place match against the loser of the Argentina-England semifinal.