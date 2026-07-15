Yesterday was Taco Tuesday but today health officials are taking a close look at Taco Bell as investigators work to pinpoint the source of one of the largest cyclosporiasis outbreaks the United States has seen in years. Since May, more than 4,000 people across 31 states have reported illnesses tied to the parasite, with the Detroit area accounting for more than 2,600 cases, the highest total ever recorded in Michigan.

An outbreak of diarrhea caused by the parasite cyclospora has risen to more than 3,000 cases in Michigan and Ohio, and the ongoing investigation suggests lettuce or salad greens may be the source.



However, Michigan health officials said other foods can’t be ruled out and no… pic.twitter.com/54D6YhOvZu — CNN (@CNN) July 13, 2026

The outbreak has sent at least 86 people to the hospital as investigators continue tracing the contaminated food item responsible. Cyclosporiasis is typically linked to fresh produce exposed to contaminated soil or water, making ingredients like lettuce and herbs a major focus of the investigation.

JUST IN: Taco Bell removes some ingredients from menu as a parasite linked to “explosive” diarrhea spreads rapidly throughout the U.S. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 11, 2026

As a precaution, some Taco Bell locations have temporarily stopped serving lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, and cilantro-based ingredients while a nationwide produce recall unfolds. Authorities have not confirmed Taco Bell as the source, and the restaurant chain maintains that no direct connection has been established.

Food safety experts say the parasite often enters the food supply through produce grown in fields contaminated with human waste, creating challenges that stretch well beyond a single restaurant brand. The investigation is also renewing attention on the nation’s agricultural supply chain and how fresh ingredients are monitored before reaching consumers.

At the same time, some public health advocates argue recent changes to federal disease tracking in 2025 have made it more difficult to quickly identify and respond to widespread foodborne outbreaks, raising concerns that contamination events may now take longer to detect.

For now, investigators continue working to identify the exact source as health officials urge consumers to stay informed while the nationwide investigation remains active.