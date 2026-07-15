Want to Work for Lil Wayne? His Requirements for an Assistant Leaked in New Court Docs

Want to know what it’s like to be Lil Wayne’s assistant? There are some strong requirements.

TMZ got their hands on legal docs, revealing that Wayne wants his assistants available 24/7, with a non-disclosure agreement, to hold it down for all personal matters.

The details come by way of a lawsuit from Andrew Williams, who worked with Wayne for four years but is now suing for allegedly being assaulted by Weezy F Baby on a private jet flight in 2022. Additional requirements include waking Wayne up on time, having weed always rolled and ready, while keeping the stock of his preferred wraps high.

Also, you must be on the road with Wayne at all times, handle small purchases and relay those to the rapper, and even pack his bags.

That iPhone in your pocket? Must always be charged and you have to be comfortable being around kids and dogs, while being able to “keep up with fast-paced lifestyle without engaging personally.”

Last but not least, Wayne asks for you to keep it clean by having “pleasant personal hygiene.”