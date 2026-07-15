The White House has publicly distanced itself from the lobbyists named in Boosie BadAzz’s $600,000 lawsuit, stating it does not support their work and warning that anyone seeking presidential clemency through them could harm their chances.

According to a White House official, documents regarding “Boosie Badazz” were received from Maghan Blanco, but the official emphasized that receipt of paperwork does not indicate any action on a clemency request. The statement added that President Donald Trump is the ultimate decision-maker on all pardon matters.

The official also told reporter Loren LoRosa that the White House clemency team has never heard from Jack Burkman or Jacob Wohl, and called it “detestable” for anyone to attempt to profit from presidential pardons.

I reached out to a White House official on boosie filing a lawsuit for $600k claiming that he’d been scammed after paying for a pardon from Donald Trump



— A White House official ..made it clear in a statement to me that they DO NOT support the work of Wohl or Burkman (the men… pic.twitter.com/cUx1xALK8j — BROWN GIRL GRINDING⭐️ (@LorenLorosa) July 14, 2026

Boosie filed suit against Burkman and Wohl, alleging they kept $600,000 after promising to secure him a pardon. On social media, the Louisiana rapper accused the pair of misleading him and vowed to pursue the case in federal court, calling it a “Ponzi scheme.”

Burkman denied the allegations, telling XXL his firm performed extensive advocacy work on Boosie’s behalf and disputed any agreement to refund half of the fee. Conservative activist Laura Loomer, whom Boosie mentioned online, also said she had no knowledge of the situation.