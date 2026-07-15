Every summer has that one record that seems impossible to escape, and in 2026, Yung Miami’s “Spend Dat” has earned that distinction. Still, Drake’s ICEMAN started the conversation but we’ll get to that in a bit. For Yung Miami, what started as a bop has grown into the season’s defining anthem, fueled by nonstop club rotation, viral dance trends, radio support, and streaming numbers that continue climbing.

Yung Miami ‘Spend Dat’ From The Block Performance [FULL] #SpendDat pic.twitter.com/Ci67bRaNZg — YUNG MIAMI UPDATES (@TheReshaRoom) May 20, 2026

The single recently reached No. 1 on U.S. Urban Radio while averaging more than 631,000 daily Spotify streams throughout July.

People laughed at Yung Miami at first when she previewed her song ‘Spend Dat’ with Fat Joe & Jadakiss. Now Bdot says it’s a contender for song of the summer pic.twitter.com/a8NHMqdgjk — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) May 27, 2026

Spend Dat also became the biggest solo hit of Yung Miami’s career on the Billboard Hot 100. If there was any question about the song’s cultural reach, the answer came during the 2026 BET Awards, where the entire audience sang “Spend Dat” back to Miami a cappella as she stood on stage, creating one of the ceremony’s standout moments.

Yung Miami "Spend Dat" | On The Radar Performance



Powered By: 10 Ballhttps://t.co/rSOQPVDgDV pic.twitter.com/TAd3lDCLIe — On The Radar Radio With Gabe P (@OnTheRadarRadio) April 25, 2026

But get this, when it comes to the 6 God, Yung Miami mentioned she wouldn’t be mad at Drake blessing a Spend Dat remix. Would be cool to know if the feeling was mutual but it’s been quiet on the public facing OVO front when it comes to that dream collab.

Yung Miami says she wants Drake on the “Spend Dat” remix:



“I really want Drake. Champagne Papi. I want Iceman. Iceman, pick up the phone.” pic.twitter.com/n96EBfDL0X — Viral Drake (@viraldrizzy) June 29, 2026

As you all know, Drake entered the summer with plenty of momentum of his own. Releasing music under his ICEMAN era, “Janice STFU” quickly became one of the hottest records of early June, spending two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 before settling at No. 8 in the latest mid-July tracking.

Many called Janice STFU the clear song of the summer at the time it caught fire.

The first verse of Janice STFU is truly the best off Iceman like I’m still obsessed pic.twitter.com/eFH8FzWtSr — 🧊alessia (@icelessia) June 17, 2026

The song also helped power a record-setting debut for ICEMAN, opening with 31.5 million streams while Drake placed an incredible 42 songs on the Hot 100 in a single week.

Numbers do matter FTR.

Cardi B went live on Instagram and started singing Drake's ‘Janice STFU’ 😳 pic.twitter.com/7IKZGyGN3X — views (@viewsceo) June 29, 2026

The difference this summer has not been just Drake’s consistent popularity on a global scale. It has been the sheer volume of music competing for attention.

Case in point, alongside “Janice STFU,” fans have embraced “Shabang” and “2 Hard 4 The Radio,” giving Drake multiple records in heavy rotation at the same time.

Ice Spice, Lil Yachty, and Millie Bobby Brown hopped in on the Drake’s “Shabang” trend pic.twitter.com/E9aSavSKD1 — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 14, 2026

“2 Hard 4 The Radio” added another milestone by becoming Drake’s 45th career No. 1 on Billboard’s Rhythmic Airplay chart. Built around a salute to Mac Dre and Oakland’s signature Bay Area sound, the record has become a favorite on the West Coast. Meanwhile, “Shabang” found its own lane after inspiring an organic TikTok dance challenge that continues to spread across social media.

While Drake has built the deepest catalog of summer records, “Spend Dat” has become the one song that audiences, DJs, and radio programmers continue to rally around. Yung Miami has even been publicly teasing an official remix with Drake. If the Iceman himself decides to jump on the record, the song already leading the summer conversation could become even bigger before the season comes to a close.

So y’all be the judge, is it Spend Dat or any one of Drake’s smashes from ICEMAN?