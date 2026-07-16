E-40 and Big Sean have reached a major career milestone as their hit collaboration “I Don’t Fuck With You” has officially been certified Diamond by the RIAA.

The achievement marks the first Diamond certification for both artists. For E-40, the accomplishment is especially significant, as he recorded and released the song in 2015 at the age of 47.

“I aint know its only like 120 songs to go diamond, like ever… thats different company @e40,” Big Sean wrote on Instagram. “Going diamond one thing but u was really one of my favorite rappers growing up n my Step brother absolute favorite, i know he trippin right now”

The Diamond certification highlights E-40’s longevity and continued impact in hip-hop, proving his ability to deliver career-defining hits decades into his legendary run.