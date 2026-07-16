A bipartisan push to eliminate billions in annual U.S. military aid to Israel fell well short in the House after lawmakers voted 314-104 against the proposal during consideration of the fiscal 2027 State Department spending bill.

Though my amendment to strike $3.3 billion in aid to Israel from the State Dept Approps bill did not pass, 104 House Members voted in favor of it. The tide is changing.



Americans want their tax dollars to be spent improving things here at home, not waging war and genocide. pic.twitter.com/2S3aR24tpq — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) July 16, 2026

The amendment, introduced by Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., sought to strike the roughly $3.3 billion in yearly assistance that has long been part of the U.S.-Israel relationship. While the measure failed by a wide margin, the vote exposed growing divisions inside the Democratic Party.

U.S. House of Representatives votes down Rep. Thomas Massie's amendment to cut aid to Israel, 104-314. https://t.co/C1OFFV6gYo pic.twitter.com/UHILDAOkuz — AIPAC Tracker (@TrackAIPAC) July 15, 2026

Most Republicans joined the majority of Democrats in preserving the funding. Still, 103 Democrats broke with party leadership to support ending the aid, including former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democratic Whip Katherine Clark.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries opposed the amendment, arguing it was too broad in scope.

The vote comes as pressure continues to build from progressive lawmakers calling for greater oversight and conditions on U.S. support for Israel. Much of that debate has been fueled by the ongoing war in Gaza, where Gaza health officials say more than 40,000 Palestinians have been killed.

The issue is also surfacing in discussions surrounding the National Defense Authorization Act, where lawmakers are weighing a new U.S.-Israel defense technology partnership alongside broader questions about future military cooperation.

With the current U.S.-Israel aid memorandum set to expire in 2028, the latest House vote underscores that while congressional support for the funding remains strong, a growing bloc of lawmakers is pushing for a different approach as debate over future assistance continues to evolve.