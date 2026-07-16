How to Hide Your IP Address

Quick answer: The easiest way to hide your IP address is by using a VPN. A VPN routes your internet traffic through a secure server, so websites see the VPN server’s IP instead of your own. Other options, such as the Tor Browser or proxy servers, can also mask your IP, but they serve different purposes and come with different trade-offs.

If you’re new to online privacy, here’s what you need to know.

What Is an IP Address?

Every device connected to the internet has a public IP address.

This address helps websites know where to send information back to your device. It can also reveal general details such as:

your approximate location;

your internet service provider (ISP);

the network you’re connected to.

An IP address does not reveal your exact home address, but it can still be used as part of your online identity.

Why Would You Want to Hide Your IP?

People hide their IP addresses for many legitimate reasons, including:

improving online privacy;

reducing location-based tracking;

protecting connections on public Wi-Fi;

avoiding targeted advertising based on location;

separating personal browsing from network identity.

For most users, it’s about increasing privacy – not becoming completely anonymous.

The Easiest Ways to Hide Your IP

1. Use a VPN

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) is the simplest solution for most people.

When connected, your internet traffic is encrypted and routed through a VPN server. Websites then see the VPN server’s IP address instead of your own.

Advantages:

beginner-friendly;

works across most devices;

encrypts internet traffic;

protects connections on public Wi-Fi.



2. Use the Tor Browser

The Tor Browser routes traffic through multiple volunteer-operated servers before it reaches the destination website.

This provides a higher degree of anonymity than a typical VPN, but often results in slower browsing speeds.

Tor is commonly used when anonymity is more important than performance.

3. Use a Proxy Server

A proxy server can also hide your IP address by forwarding your internet requests.

However, many proxies do not encrypt your traffic, making them less suitable for protecting sensitive information.

They’re generally better for simple IP masking than for privacy or security.

VPN vs Tor

Feature VPN Tor Browser Hides your IP ✅ ✅ Encrypts traffic ✅ ✅ Easy for beginners ✅ Moderate Suitable for daily browsing ✅ Limited Browsing speed Often slower Often slower



Neither option makes you completely anonymous, but both provide more privacy than browsing without protection.

What a VPN Doesn’t Hide

It’s important to have realistic expectations.

Even when using a VPN, websites can still identify you if you:

sign into your accounts;

accept tracking cookies;

share personal information;

allow browser fingerprinting techniques.

A VPN protects your connection – it doesn’t erase your digital identity.

Choosing the Right VPN

Not every VPN offers the same combination of speed, security, and ease of use.

If you’re looking for a beginner-friendly option, VPNLY is worth considering. It offers encrypted connections, IP masking, and a straightforward setup, making it suitable for users who want to improve their online privacy without dealing with complex configuration.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can I hide my IP for free?

Yes. Some VPN providers offer free plans, and the Tor Browser is free to use. Keep in mind that free services may have limitations such as fewer server locations or slower speeds.

Does hiding my IP make me anonymous?

No. Hiding your IP improves privacy, but websites may still recognize you through cookies, browser fingerprints, or logged-in accounts.

Is a VPN better than a proxy?

For most users, yes. VPNs encrypt your internet traffic in addition to masking your IP, while many proxy services only change the visible IP address.

Final Thoughts

For beginners, using a VPN is generally the easiest and most practical way to hide a public IP address and improve everyday online privacy.

Tools like the Tor Browser and proxy servers also have their place, but they serve different needs. Understanding how each option works – and what its limitations are – helps you choose the right solution for your browsing habits and privacy goals.