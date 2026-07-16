Eric Johnson for NYLON

JT is entering a new chapter as she prepares to release her debut studio album, Club Cheetah. In a candid new interview with NYLON, the rapper opens up about carving out her own path following the City Girls split while embracing a more peaceful mindset.

Reflecting on the rap industry’s competitive landscape, JT said she’s ready to move beyond the constant feuds that have defined much of the conversation around female rappers.

“Shout out to all the female rappers, but I’m so tired of fighting in that space,” she said. “We have created such a dark energy over the years… I’m too pretty for that. But, if a bitch wants to take it there, we can.”

JT also made it clear she’s focused on protecting her peace and staying grounded.

“I don’t give a f*ck who stands with JT, and I don’t care who’s against JT. To get to JT, you got to get through JT,” she said.

Looking back on the aftermath of the City Girls split and personal challenges, JT said taking time away was necessary.

“I needed a break, I took a break, and I deserved a break. I deserved clarity.”