Lizzo had one of the standout moments from Kai Cenat’s Streamer University after opening a surprise OVO care package that immediately sent the livestream into buzz mode.

Lizzo makes it clear she’s Team Drake and gets hyped after finding out he sent her a full OVO package for Streamer University 🦉🔥



“do I get OVO sh*t? that’s all I wanna know” pic.twitter.com/K4CN7NMSi8 — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) July 15, 2026

The Grammy-winning singer was on hand as one of the celebrity professors for the exclusive content creator boot camp, where aspiring streamers spent several days learning from some of the biggest names in entertainment and digital media. During the event, Drake sent custom OVO gift packages to participants and staff, adding another high-profile moment to the Class of 2026 experience.

When Lizzo opened her package on stream, she wasted no time showing love to the Toronto superstar, enthusiastically declaring that she’s “Team Drake.” The reaction quickly spread across social media, giving fans another viral crossover between two of music’s biggest names.

Streamer University has become one of the most talked-about creator events online, bringing together internet personalities and artists including Lizzo and T-Pain to mentor the next generation of streamers through hands-on workshops and live sessions.

While this latest moment connected Lizzo directly to Drake’s OVO brand, it is not her first association with the name. During her Special Tour, she previously headlined a sold out performance at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on International Women’s Day, delivering one of the tour’s biggest shows at the renowned arena.

This time, though, it was a simple gift box and a spontaneous reaction that had the internet talking, with Lizzo’s public support for Drake quickly becoming one of the event’s most replayed moments.