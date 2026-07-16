New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is drawing strong reactions after spending time with inmates at Rikers Island during a World Cup watch party that was organized as a reward for good behavior.

Zohran Mamdani watches world cup with guy that strangled his girlfriend to death. Powerful. pic.twitter.com/FiihAdSeMh — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 16, 2026

The gathering took place inside a jail gymnasium, where eligible inmates watched the match while enjoying a catered meal featuring salmon, chicken parmesan, penne alla vodka, salad, and Snapple. The event was designed as an incentive for positive conduct behind bars.

Department of Correction Commissioner Stanley Richards, who previously served time in prison himself, has defended initiatives like the watch party as part of a broader effort to improve conditions inside the city’s jails. He believes recognizing the humanity of incarcerated people can also contribute to a safer environment for both staff and inmates.

The mayor’s appearance quickly fueled conversation across social media. Critics argued the event looked more like a celebration than a correctional program, questioning whether people serving time should receive those kinds of perks. Others pushed back, saying treating incarcerated individuals with dignity is not incompatible with accountability and can support rehabilitation.

The visit also renewed attention on Mamdani’s larger criminal justice agenda. He has continued to advocate for shutting down the troubled Rikers Island jail complex while backing reforms centered on rehabilitation and reducing reliance on incarceration.

As debate continues, the watch party has become another flashpoint in the ongoing conversation over what justice, accountability, and rehabilitation should look like in New York City’s correctional system.