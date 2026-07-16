While audiences around the world have been captivated by Michael, the blockbuster biopic chronicling the life of the King of Pop, one of the film’s most important contributors has been working behind the scenes.

Legendary vocalist, producer, and Grammy-participating vocal coach Stephanie Spruill played a key role in helping shape the film’s musical authenticity, serving as the vocal coach for Lionsgate and Universal Pictures’ Michael. As the film surpasses the $1 billion mark at the global box office, Spruill’s decades of experience are receiving well-deserved recognition for helping recreate the unmistakable sound of Michael Jackson.

Among those benefiting from her expertise was actor Juliano Valdi, who portrayed the young Michael Jackson. During a recent CNN interview, Valdi credited Spruill for helping him master Jackson’s distinctive vocal style, revealing that the pair worked extensively until he was able to authentically capture the legendary entertainer’s signature tone and delivery.

Spruill also worked closely with Jaafar Jackson, Michael’s nephew and the son of Jermaine Jackson, as well as the actors portraying the Jackson 5, coaching each performer to faithfully recreate the vocal nuances that made the Jackson family one of music’s most iconic acts.

For Spruill, the project represented more than another professional accomplishment—it was a full-circle moment.

Having worked directly with Michael Jackson during his career, Spruill was already deeply familiar with his artistry. She famously received a 3 a.m. phone call from Jackson asking her to organize and direct both the adult and children’s choir for The Jacksons’ classic “Can You Feel It,” while also contributing her own soaring background vocals to the recording. She later worked on “This Place Hotel” (originally titled “Heartbreak Hotel”) and even played tambourine on the Jackson 5 classic “Dancing Machine.”

“I believe this is a full-circle moment to work on this masterpiece, Michael,” Spruill said. “As I often say, it’s divine intervention.”

A Los Angeles native, Spruill has built one of the most remarkable careers in modern music. Over more than five decades, she has performed everywhere from The White House and The Ed Sullivan Show to the Grammy Awards, Academy Awards, and stages around the world.

Widely recognized as one of the most-recorded background vocalists in music history, Spruill’s résumé includes collaborations with an extraordinary list of artists, including Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Chaka Khan, Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, Elton John, Barbra Streisand, David Bowie, Quincy Jones, John Legend, Donna Summer, Julio Iglesias, Ricky Martin, Plácido Domingo, Olivia Newton-John, Gino Vannelli, Donald Byrd, Glen Campbell, and Michael Jackson himself.

Her talents extend far beyond singing. Spruill has earned acclaim as a percussionist, vocal arranger, vocal contractor, songwriter, producer, and educator, contributing to film soundtracks such as Forrest Gump, Happy Feet, Inglourious Basterds, and now Michael.

Her contributions have even drawn praise from Motown founder Berry Gordy, who once described Spruill’s voice as possessing “sexy, soulful stylings” reminiscent of legendary performers Eartha Kitt and Sarah Vaughan.

Outside the studio, Spruill continues to invest in future generations of performers as the founder of Spruill House Music, Inc. and the School of Voice & Artists Development. She also authored 17 Points to Longevity in Show Business and remains active as a recording artist through Spruill House Music Productions, recently releasing her latest single, “That’s Good Enough (Thankful).”

Reflecting on the mission that has guided her career, Spruill said, “It’s my mission to reach the world over and touch everyone with all the artistry in me. I have discovered that God and art are the links that bring me closer to my divine purpose.”

With Michael continuing its historic box office run, Stephanie Spruill’s behind-the-scenes work stands as yet another testament to a career spent helping shape some of music’s most unforgettable moments.