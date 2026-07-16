The New York Knicks were among the biggest winners at the 2026 ESPYS Presented by Capital One, taking home multiple awards during Wednesday night’s ceremony at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Hosted by comedian Marcello Hernández, the show celebrated the year’s top achievements in sports. The Knicks earned Best Team, while Jalen Brunson won Best Athlete – Men’s Sports and Best Championship Performance. OG Anunoby’s NBA Finals tip-in was recognized as Best Play.

Other major winners included A’ja Wilson (Best Athlete – Women’s Sports), Alysa Liu (Best Breakthrough Athlete), Myles Garrett (Best Record-Breaking Performance), and Christian McCaffrey (Best Comeback Athlete).

The ceremony also honored inspirational figures across sports. The late Jason Collins received the Arthur Ashe Award for Courage, accepted by his twin brother, Jarron Collins. Former MLB pitcher Jim Abbott earned the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, while U.S. Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Scott Ruskan received the Pat Tillman Award for Service.

The evening featured performances from DJ Premier, De La Soul, Ghostface Killah, Slick Rick, and Fat Joe, along with appearances by sports and entertainment stars including Simone Biles, Stephen Curry, Kevin Hart, Will Ferrell, and French Montana. The 2026 ESPYS will also be available to stream on Disney+, Hulu, the ESPN App, and ABC Video on Demand.

COMPLETE LIST OF THE 2026 ESPYS WINNERS

Best Athlete – Men’s Sports – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Athlete – Women’s Sports – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Breakthrough Athlete – Alysa Liu, Figure Skating

Best Record-Breaking Performance – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns – broke Michael Strahan’s sack record (22.5)

Best Championship Performance – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best Comeback Athlete – Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

Best Play – OG Anunoby’s Tip-In – NBA Finals (6/10/26)

Best Team – New York Knicks, NBA

Best Single-Game Performance – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers – pitched six scoreless innings, struck out 10 batters and hit three home runs

Best College Athlete, Men’s Sports – Fernando Mendoza, Indiana Football

Best College Athlete, Women’s Sports – Lauren Betts, UCLA Basketball

Best Athlete With a Disability – Declan Farmer, Para Hockey

Best NFL Player – Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns

Best MLB Player – Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers

Best NHL Player – Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers

Best NBA Player – Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Best WNBA Player – A’ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces

Best Driver – Lando Norris, F1

Best Fighter – Terence Crawford, Boxing

Best Soccer Player – Lionel Messi, Inter Miami CF

Best Golfer – Scottie Scheffler

Best Tennis Player – Carlos Alcaraz

Best Tunnel Fit – Lewis Hamilton

Best Sports Card – Macklin Celebrini

Best Celebration – UCLA Women’s Basketball

SPECIAL AWARDS

Arthur Ashe Award for Courage: Jason Collins

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Jim Abbott

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Scott Ruskan

SPORTS HUMANITARIAN AWARDS

Sports Philanthropist of the Year Honoree: Laurie Tisch

Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree: Jeffrey Lurie

Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award: Stephen Curry

Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year: Baltimore Ravens

Corporate Community Impact Award: Jersey Mike’s

Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award: Julia Howe, Kelis Armstrong, and Sam Phillips