Shohei Ohtani added more hardware to his growing collection Wednesday night, taking home two major honors at the 2026 ESPYs after another season that reminded the sports world why he’s in a class of his own.

Mike Tyson finds out Shohei Ohtani is a guy at the ESPY's:



"Shohei is a guy ??"



💀💀💀💀💀💀💀pic.twitter.com/Xl7er0XJFI — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 16, 2026

The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar earned the award for Best Single-Game Performance, recognizing his legendary Game 4 showing against the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2025 National League Championship Series. Ohtani delivered one of the most remarkable playoff performances baseball has ever seen, striking out hitters in double figures while launching three home runs to finish off the series and send the Dodgers to the World Series.

Shohei Ohtani never fails to entertain 🎬



The Dodgers superstar takes home the ESPY for Best Single-Game Performance! pic.twitter.com/eQDHfBZJve — ESPN (@espn) July 16, 2026

The feat made history, as no player had previously combined double-digit strikeouts and three home runs in a postseason clinching game.

Ohtani’s night did not end there. He also picked up the ESPY for Best MLB Player, adding another accolade to an already decorated career.

The ceremony featured plenty of memorable moments away from the awards as well. Mike Tyson, presenting alongside Jake Paul and DJ Khaled, drew laughs after a hot mic caught him wondering whether Ohtani was “a guy.”

Meanwhile, some NBA fans voiced frustration that Bam Adebayo’s 83-point game was passed over in the Best Single-Game Performance category. Adebayo appeared unfazed by the outcome, reflecting on the performance by saying he “got going early.”

Even with the buzz surrounding the night’s lighter moments, Ohtani remained the headline. His historic postseason masterpiece and continued dominance on the field made him one of the biggest winners of the evening, reinforcing a legacy that continues to redefine what is possible in baseball.