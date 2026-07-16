Five years ago today, Hip Hop lost one of its most beloved personalities when Marcel Theo Hall, better known to the world as Biz Markie, passed away at the age of 57.

Born on April 8, 1964, in Harlem and raised on Long Island, Biz first made his mark as a teenage beatboxer and freestyle emcee before becoming one of the Juice Crew’s most unforgettable members. Armed with an unmistakable voice, an infectious sense of humor, and an unmatched ability to entertain, Biz carved out a lane that was uniquely his own.

Although his catalog includes classics like “Nobody Beats the Biz,” “Vapors,” and “Make the Music With Your Mouth, Biz,” it was his 1989 crossover smash “Just a Friend” that transformed him into a household name. The platinum-selling single became one of Hip Hop’s most recognizable songs, earning Top 40 success around the world while proving that personality and originality could be just as powerful as lyrical dexterity.

Behind the laughter, however, Biz quietly battled Type 2 diabetes for years. Diagnosed in his late 40s, he committed himself to improving his health, losing approximately 140 pounds through lifestyle changes.

“I wanted to live,” Biz told ABC News in 2014, a quote that reflected the determination he showed while confronting the disease.

Following a lengthy health battle that included hospitalization in 2020 due to complications related to diabetes, Biz Markie passed away on July 16, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.