Argentina’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been accompanied by more than dramatic results on the pitch. A series of racist incidents involving supporters has reignited an international conversation about discrimination in Argentine football and the country’s deeper historical relationship with race.
The latest controversy unfolded in Miami, where popular American streamer iShowSpeed was targeted during multiple Argentina matches while broadcasting live. During the Argentina vs. Cape Verde match, one supporter was heard telling him to “go cry to the zoo” in Spanish. Days later, during Argentina’s match against Egypt, other fans were filmed directing monkey gestures toward the content creator.
The incidents quickly drew FIFA’s attention. Football’s governing body opened a formal investigation and released a statement making its position clear, saying that hate and discrimination have no place in football or anywhere in society, and that anyone undermining these values is unwelcome in the sport.
Those episodes arrived just as Argentina was already carrying the weight of previous controversies. The national team faced worldwide criticism after midfielder Enzo Fernández and other players were filmed singing a derogatory chant targeting France’s national team, particularly players of African descent. The video prompted outrage from French defender Wesley Fofana and contributed to legal complaints from the French Football Federation, placing renewed scrutiny on attitudes toward race within Argentine football culture.
The unrest has extended beyond verbal abuse. Argentine supporters have also been connected to several high-profile disturbances during the tournament, including a violent clash involving Algerian fans in New York City’s Times Square before their World Cup meeting. Elsewhere, England’s match against Argentina in Atlanta was designated by federal authorities as one of the tournament’s highest security concerns because of the potential for supporter violence.
Many historians argue these flashpoints cannot be viewed in isolation. Argentina spent generations promoting the idea of itself as a predominantly European nation. During the late nineteenth century, leaders encouraged large-scale European immigration while Afro-Argentine communities declined through war, disease, and decades of historical erasure. School curricula and official records often minimized their contributions, helping create the enduring myth of a uniformly white Argentina.
At the same time, Indigenous communities endured devastating military campaigns during the Conquest of the Desert, which displaced and killed thousands as land was opened for European settlement. Later, internal migrants from northern provinces encountered widespread discrimination, with many derogatorily labeled cabecita negra, a slur aimed at working-class Argentines of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry.
Political leaders have also faced criticism over race. President Javier Milei’s administration came under scrutiny after a senior sports official was dismissed following suggestions that Lionel Messi should apologize for racist chants directed at France.
Before him, former President Alberto Fernández sparked international backlash in 2021 after saying Mexicans came from Indigenous peoples, Brazilians “came from the jungle,” and Argentines descended from European ships. Fernández later issued a formal apology.
As Argentina continues chasing another World Cup title, the conversation surrounding its campaign now extends well beyond football, with FIFA’s investigation and global attention placing renewed focus on issues that have shaped the country’s history for generations.