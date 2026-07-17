Argentina’s run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup has been accompanied by more than dramatic results on the pitch. A series of racist incidents involving supporters has reignited an international conversation about discrimination in Argentine football and the country’s deeper historical relationship with race.

The latest controversy unfolded in Miami, where popular American streamer iShowSpeed was targeted during multiple Argentina matches while broadcasting live. During the Argentina vs. Cape Verde match, one supporter was heard telling him to “go cry to the zoo” in Spanish. Days later, during Argentina’s match against Egypt, other fans were filmed directing monkey gestures toward the content creator.

ARGENTINA FANS RACIALLY ABUSE POPULAR STREAM ISHOWSPEED DURING THE WORLD CUP



Racism involving Argentina supporters have once again overshadowed football.



Videos circulating on social media appear to show some Argentina fans making monkey gestures toward streamer IShowSpeed… pic.twitter.com/aXGC6ARliF — Sovereign Media (@sov_media) July 8, 2026

The incidents quickly drew FIFA’s attention. Football’s governing body opened a formal investigation and released a statement making its position clear, saying that hate and discrimination have no place in football or anywhere in society, and that anyone undermining these values is unwelcome in the sport.

🚨 IShowSpeed was attacked by Argentine fans who threw objects at him and shouted racial slurs.



Disgraceful, but very typical of Argentine fans! 🇦🇷🤮pic.twitter.com/WO8tpm3N2k — The Touchmine | 𝐓 (@TouchmineX) July 15, 2026

Those episodes arrived just as Argentina was already carrying the weight of previous controversies. The national team faced worldwide criticism after midfielder Enzo Fernández and other players were filmed singing a derogatory chant targeting France’s national team, particularly players of African descent. The video prompted outrage from French defender Wesley Fofana and contributed to legal complaints from the French Football Federation, placing renewed scrutiny on attitudes toward race within Argentine football culture.

'Absolute disgrace' 😱💥



Chelsea forced to delete Enzo Fernandez social media post during England's World Cup loss to Argentina 🫣



Read more 🔗 https://t.co/nguNkllUco pic.twitter.com/kaxw2OIwOH — GOAL (@goal) July 16, 2026

The unrest has extended beyond verbal abuse. Argentine supporters have also been connected to several high-profile disturbances during the tournament, including a violent clash involving Algerian fans in New York City’s Times Square before their World Cup meeting. Elsewhere, England’s match against Argentina in Atlanta was designated by federal authorities as one of the tournament’s highest security concerns because of the potential for supporter violence.

Argentina 🇦🇷 fight Algeria 🇩🇿 in USA, before their face off pic.twitter.com/jswOsY1do9 — Andxion (@Andxion_) June 16, 2026

Many historians argue these flashpoints cannot be viewed in isolation. Argentina spent generations promoting the idea of itself as a predominantly European nation. During the late nineteenth century, leaders encouraged large-scale European immigration while Afro-Argentine communities declined through war, disease, and decades of historical erasure. School curricula and official records often minimized their contributions, helping create the enduring myth of a uniformly white Argentina.

Argentina, one of the most racist country in the world. How did Argentina erase their black population? Wars and disease. Did you know of the World War II ended? They invited thousands of Nazis to come and lived.. pic.twitter.com/99EglycLgj — Don Salmon (@dijoni) June 28, 2026

At the same time, Indigenous communities endured devastating military campaigns during the Conquest of the Desert, which displaced and killed thousands as land was opened for European settlement. Later, internal migrants from northern provinces encountered widespread discrimination, with many derogatorily labeled cabecita negra, a slur aimed at working-class Argentines of mixed Indigenous and European ancestry.

110 years ago today, on October 19, 1914, Julio Argentino Roca died in Buenos Aires at the age of 71.



Roca served as President of Argentina 🇦🇷 between 1880-1886 and 1898-1904.



He was the most influential representative of the so-called Generation of '80, as well as being the… pic.twitter.com/IxpUEfSc1V — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) October 19, 2024

Political leaders have also faced criticism over race. President Javier Milei’s administration came under scrutiny after a senior sports official was dismissed following suggestions that Lionel Messi should apologize for racist chants directed at France.

Before him, former President Alberto Fernández sparked international backlash in 2021 after saying Mexicans came from Indigenous peoples, Brazilians “came from the jungle,” and Argentines descended from European ships. Fernández later issued a formal apology.

Throwback to this absolute Alberto Fernández gem: “Mexicans came from the Indians, Brazilians came from the jungle and we came from the boats from Europe”



😂😂😂pic.twitter.com/Zfe7gEG9bj — BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) July 11, 2025

As Argentina continues chasing another World Cup title, the conversation surrounding its campaign now extends well beyond football, with FIFA’s investigation and global attention placing renewed focus on issues that have shaped the country’s history for generations.