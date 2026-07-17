B2K Releases "Mileage," First New Single in More Than Two Decades

B2K is officially back. The platinum-selling, BET Award-winning R&B group has released “Mileage,” its first new single in more than two decades, marking the beginning of a new era for Omarion, Lil’ Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B.

Released through BPC Music Group, “Mileage” serves as the lead single from B2K’s first new studio album in over 20 years, which is scheduled to arrive this fall. The release is accompanied by both an official music video and lyric video.

“We’ve shared so many moments together over the years, but being back in the studio creating new music has been something truly special,” the group said. “Mileage is just the beginning.”

The single arrives exactly 25 years after the release of B2K’s debut single, “Uh Huh,” creating a full-circle moment for the group and its longtime fans.

Produced by Ethos, “Mileage” blends the smooth harmonies and vocal chemistry that defined B2K’s sound with themes of emotional growth, fresh starts, and moving beyond past relationships.

Directed by Bobby Yan, the accompanying music video showcases the group’s signature choreography through synchronized dance performances set between an industrial warehouse and a Los Angeles rooftop, bringing the song’s title to life with striking automotive-inspired visuals.

“Mileage” offers fans the first look at B2K’s next chapter while honoring the legacy that made the group an R&B phenomenon.