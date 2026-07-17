Bronx icon Remy Ma has officially released the official music video for her sizzling new single, “Put Em On.” The vibrant summer visual finds the legendary lyricist fully stepping into what she calls her “soft girl era”—a refreshing new career chapter anchored by genuine joy, new beginnings, and an unshakable, effortless confidence.

Set inside an unforgettable luxury mansion house party, the video perfectly bottles the exact feeling of being back outside with your circle. The frames overflow with authentic energy as friends laugh, dance, play games, and celebrate one another. From high-fashion styling and playful competition to luxury details and that unmistakable Bronx swagger, the visual serves as a love letter to sisterhood, confidence, and making memories under the summer sun.

Real Chemistry, Real Vibes

For Remy Ma, the visual represents an authentic reflection of her headspace and a desire to align her art with her current lifestyle.

“This video is exactly how I’ve been feeling lately. I wanted to be back outside with my girls, laughing, dancing, playing games, talking trash, and just enjoying the summer. Sometimes the best moments are simply being surrounded by the people who genuinely support you. ‘Put Em On’ is about good energy, good vibes, and celebrating each other. Nimi brought that vision to life perfectly.”

Acclaimed director Nimi Hendrix was tasked with steering the visual narrative. Hendrix intentionally moved away from the sterile, rigid atmosphere of traditional music video sets to capture something far more organic.

“The heart of this video was creating a real vibe. We wanted it to feel less like a set and more like you had been invited to the best summer kickback with Remy and her friends. The chemistry, laughter, and energy weren’t manufactured—that feeling was the story we wanted to tell.”

Evolving on Her Own Terms

The arrival of “Put Em On” coincides with one of the most prolific and multi-dimensional creative stretches of Remy’s storied career. Proving her versatility as an entertainer, she recently starred in Lifetime’s gripping thriller Don’t Trust the Girls Upstairs, reunited with hometown peers French Montana and Max B for the explosive “Ever Since U Left Me (Big Bronx Remix),” and set the internet ablaze with her viral “W.Y.F.L.” freestyle—a moment that single-handedly generated over 90,000 comments on her original Instagram Reel.

Together, these major moves signal something far greater than a routine musical comeback. They chart the trajectory of an elite artist who is continuing to expand her legacy across music, film, television, and culture while maintaining her throne as one of hip-hop’s most respected voices. With “Put Em On,” Remy Ma isn’t trying to recreate her past successes—she’s confidently building on top of them, walking into a bold new chapter entirely on her own terms.

Watch below!